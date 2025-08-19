£100k awarded to boost water efficiency in Scotland

Water retailer provides vital funding for public sector

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's public sector is set to benefit from a wave of environmental and cost-saving improvements thanks to the latest round of funding from a specialist water efficiency initiative.

This year, Business Stream has awarded £100,000 from its annual Water Efficiency Fund to public sector projects, with the aim of helping even more organisations across Scotland to use water wisely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business Stream, headquartered in Edinburgh, established its Public Sector Scotland (PSS) Water Efficiency Fund in 2020 as an annual initiative to assist organisations, such as local councils, charities, schools and universities, to deliver environmental efficiencies and financial savings through water efficiency projects.

Jo Dow, Chief Executive of Business Stream

This year’s judging panel, made up of senior representatives from Business Stream and with adjudication from Scottish Procurement, reviewed 32 applications totalling more than half a million pounds in value.

Jo Dow, Chief Executive of Business Stream said: “The number and quality of submissions received this year has been really encouraging. It highlights the commitment of public sector organisations to drive sustainability improvements and reduce their environmental footprint."

Beneficiaries of this year’s fund include Moray Council, who will use their £10,200 award to install water saving taps within their buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey Jackson at Moray Council, said: “This funding will enable us to make essential changes across a number of sites, cutting unnecessary water consumption and delivering long-term savings at a time when public finances are under pressure."

The awarded projects are expected to be implemented in the coming months and include Scottish Fire and Rescue, who will use their funding to conduct water audits and NHS Forth Valley, who plan to supply and install 40 water butts at their sites.

This year’s awards continue to build on the momentum of previous rounds. In 2024, the fund was doubled from £50,000 to £100,000 to meet growing demand.