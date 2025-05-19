Protecting the Protectors — How Scotland’s Search and Rescue Dogs are staying protected with year-round flea and tick prevention

SARDA and MSD Animal Health team up to ensure Scotland’s heroic rescue dogs stay protected as millions flock to the Highlands

The Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA) has teamed up with MSD Animal Health UK Limited, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), to provide Scotland’s heroic search and rescue dogs with year-round flea and tick protection as millions are estimated to flock to the Scottish Highlands this year.

With over 2.29 million overnight visits to the Scottish Highlands in 2023 and 38% of Scotland’s 109 million tourists seeking to connect with nature*, ensuring the safety of visitors flooding to the beautiful Scottish outdoors is more important than ever.

Scotland’s search and rescue dogs play a vital role in protecting those exploring the region’s rugged landscapes, but they themselves face risks — including increased exposure to disease-carrying parasites like fleas and ticks.

To safeguard these heroic dogs, SARDA has partnered with MSD Animal Health, to provide year-round flea and tick prevention. By protecting the dogs, they in turn can continue protecting the millions of people who rely on them in emergencies.

This partnership will ensure that SARDA’s dogs remain healthy, resilient, and ready to respond whenever they are needed most.

“Our search and rescue dogs work tirelessly in challenging environments to help find those in need - but to do this important job, they need to stay healthy and protected,” shares Mark Chadwick, from SARDA.

“Fleas and ticks pose a real risk to our dogs, and we tend to see an increase in cases throughout the warmer months. Year-round prevention is essential, and thanks to this generous donation from MSD Animal Health, we can ensure our dogs remain fit for duty and ready to save lives whenever they’re needed.”

Sian Stockford BVetMed MRCVS, a veterinary surgeon and technical lead at MSD Animal Health, states why working with your vet is important when choosing parasite protection. “Flea and tick protection can be prescribed by a vet in the form of 1 or 3 monthly chewable tablets or spot-on’s, or a 1 yearly injection. Working closely with your vet to identify the right protection for you and your pets’ lifestyle needs is important to ensure you stay disease free.”

Every day, search and rescue teams risk their lives to locate missing individuals across Scotland’s toughest terrains. In fact, over the past four years, SARDA has conducted more than 150 searches, spending over 3,300 hours in the field.

These missions are only possible with the support of highly trained rescue dogs — who are at risk of contracting serious illnesses such as babesiosis and Lyme disease without sufficient parasite protection.

SARDA and MSD Animal Health are committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of Scotland’s search and rescue dogs. By providing consistent, year-round flea and tick prevention, these lifesaving animals can continue their vital work without the risk of contracting preventable diseases.