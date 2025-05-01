Prize money up and record attendances as Musselburgh Racecourse bucks trend

Increased prize money, record attendances at its New Year’s Day and Edinburgh Cup meetings, and a boost in hospitality guests underlined a successful 2024 for Musselburgh Racecourse.

An annual report on the East Lothian track’s performance showed prize money at the East Lothian course totalled £2,429,600 - up by 6.3% on the previous year - and an 14.6% increase on prize money in 2022.

Musselburgh also attracted more hospitality guests - 3,938 last year compared to 3,587 in 2023 - and Annual Membership grew by 16% from 263 in 2023 to 306 in 2024.

The racecourse would have recorded an increase in total attendance for the year if it had not been forced to abandon its hugely popular Easter Saturday fixture due to weather and which usually attracts a 5,000 strong crowd.

With two less meetings run in 2024 (25) compared to 2023 (27), total attendance was a healthy 58,744, down from 60,294 in 2023, but average attendance at meetings run was up from 2,319 to 2,448.

Across its premium race days, Musselburgh enjoyed significant crowd increases with a 11.5% jump and an extra 653 racegoers on New Year’s Day (6,289 compared to 5,636 in 2023) and almost a 20% boost at the Edinburgh Cup fixture (5,966 compared to 5,048 in 2023).

Musselburgh’s annual Friday Night at the Races fixture in early August enjoyed it’s largest crowd to date of 4,375, while Ladies Day was an 8,000 capacity sell-out - an increase of almost 600 on the previous year - and the 20th year in succession that Ladies Day has sold out.

A new Oktoberfest themed race day in September was a huge hit with racegoers and compared to the 2023 meeting held on the same date there as a 1,600 bump in attendance.

Aisling Johnston, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “The figures show a strong performance with significant increases in attendance at our key meetings and it could have been even better if we had not lost our Easter Saturday meeting, which was very disappointing.

“Our ground staff worked exceptionally hard in 2024, often in adverse conditions, to keep the track and facilities in tip-top condition, and the commercial team achieved outstanding results by increasing like-for-like attendances, which bucked the national trend.