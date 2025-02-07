Preview: What can Scotland expect from the new Lazy Day tour?

Lazy Day kicked the door open in Manchester (Thursday night) for their new UK tour which will now see them perform in Glasgow and Edinburgh before heading back down south.

Playing in front of an intimate crowd of around 50 in the basement of the city centre venue Yes - the group performed tracks from their recently released debut album, 'Open The Door'.

Sinead Una's band opened for Lazy Day providing hauntingly beautiful vocals accompanied by keyboard and violin.

It was a safe performance that never seemed to kick out of first gear as a melancholic cadence resonated throughout the set.

Tilly Scantlebury in action for Lazy Day

After a busy day, I was ready to be perked up after the support act ended and the main event did not disappoint as they charged the stage.

I instantly got goosebumps as Tilly Scantlebury's expressive voice kicked in and provided a much-needed surge of energy in the space.

There was nothing lazy about the performance from the well-gelled band which soon had the crowd bopping along.

Lazy Day is a band to keep an eye on in the future, the indie rock group have some nice hooks throughout their songs and managed to provide the crowd with an enjoyable performance.

I'm looking forward to the band visiting Manchester again and would definitely recommend you check them out live.

The band will now perform at Nice n' Sleazy in Glasgow tonight (Friday), and tomorrow evening in Edinburgh at Sneaky Pete's on Saturday.