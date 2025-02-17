Poundstretcher to giveaway free money to customers across Scotland this weekend

The discount retailer, which has a network of stores across Scotland, is giving customers the opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher in every store every hour they are open on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucky customers will be selected at random at the tills using the in-store radio.

To help customers make their money go further, Poundstretcher is also running a market leading weeklong deal, with the opportunity to Buy One and Get One FREE on over 100 household cleaning products, including big brands like Flash, Surf, Domestos and Persil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also teaming up with Harvest Pet Products on ‘Love Your Pet Day’ to give away a FREE Suet Shop Suet Berry and Mealworm Blocks to any customer who purchases a pet product in any of its stores on Thursday, February 20.

Andy Atkinson, CEO, Poundstretcher

Andy Atkinson, CEO of Poundstretcher, said: “The cost of living crisis remains difficult for households and families up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re continuing to help customers save money with outstanding deals, thousands of lower prices and by giving them the opportunity to win free £10 vouchers in all our stores this weekend. ‘’

Poundstretcher, which was founded in 1981, was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in April 2024. Fortress Investment Group also own Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines, and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.