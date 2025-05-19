Popular Paisley Pie shop sees hike in customers following Business Gateway support

A popular Paisley Pie shop has seen a dramatic increase in customers after the business owner accessed support from Business Gateway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in 2023 by Scott Mcginlay, Paisley Pie Co has quickly gained a loyal following for its artisanal pies and premium baked goods, building a reputation for creating pies with every filling imaginable, from mini chicken tikka and Big Mac to the more classic steak and sausage.

Scott, who also runs his own catering business, has seen his pies capturing the hearts and tastebuds of both locals and tourists, emerging as a trailblazer in the gourmet pie scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With expert guidance on business growth, funding opportunities and market expansion, Business Gateway has played a crucial role in helping the company secure financial assistance and scale its operations.

Paisley Pie Co

Recognising its potential, Business Gateway provided Scott with one-to-one advisory support, helping the business refine its growth strategy. Scott also successfully secured a matched-funding grant through Renfrewshire Council’s Town Centre Premises Fund, which offers successful applicants up to £25,000 of eligible costs when moving into a long-term vacant ground floor commercial premise in Renfrewshire. This funding enabled the company to open a new deli and café-style outlet last year.

The expanded premises has not only provided a larger commercial kitchen to increase production but also helped Paisley Pie Co introduce a sit-in dining option for up to 30 customers, allowing visitors to enjoy gourmet pies alongside a selection of hot drinks.

In November, Scott’s entrepreneurial success was recognised at the Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards (ROCCOs), where Paisley Pie Co. was named Renfrewshire’s Favourite Business, and Scott himself was awarded Young Business Person of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott McGinlay, owner, Paisley Pie Co, said: “The warm reception from the people of Paisley and our incredibly loyal customer base has been truly heartening and makes all of our hard work worthwhile.

“Business Gateway’s support has been instrumental in making our expansion a reality. Their advice on funding, premises and strategic growth has helped us take the leap into a larger space, enabling us to serve more customers and take our brand to the next level.”

Robert Kinniburgh, Business Gateway adviser, said: “Paisley Pie Co’s increased footfall has not only boosted the business’ revenue but has also contributed to the revitalisation of Paisley’s town centre. It’s been a pleasure to support Scott and the team on their journey and I’m sure they’ll continue to go from strength to strength this year.”