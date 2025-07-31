Political opinion: Poynton backs Heathrow expansion: 'Now is the time to face down the blockers'
Writing in LabourList, the Livingston constituency MP says that unlocking Heathrow’s potential will support Scottish exporters, including the country’s world-leading whisky industry, and is part of Labour’s wider strategy to get Britain building again.
“Expanding Heathrow not only represents this Government’s ambition to remove barriers to new infrastructure. It will underpin Britain’s international competitiveness, unlocking new trade routes, attracting investment, and enabling British businesses, including Scotland’s world class scotch whisky industry, to trade around the world.”
Poynton argues the project reflects a wider shift in Labour’s approach to delivering for working people: “Now is the time to face down the blockers, go further for growth, and deliver national prosperity for working people. It is why our Labour Government has greenlit and announced a multi-billion investment in Sizewell C in Suffolk, which will create 10,000 new jobs and apprenticeships, while the SNP Government has failed Scottish workers by refusing to back nuclear energy.”
He adds: “Labour is ending the cycle of dither and delay. We are getting Britain building. And we are determined to ensure people, businesses and communities across the country both see and feel the benefits of growth.”
The Labour Government is expected to bring forward new legislation later this year to streamline planning and fast-track major infrastructure projects.
The full article in Labour List can be found online here: https://labourlist.org/2025/07/heathrow-expansion-infrastructure-labour-builders-blockers/