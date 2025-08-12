Political opinion: Gregor Poynton MP - SNP 'selling Scotland short' on defence jobs

Scottish Labour’s Gregor Poynton MP has blasted the SNP for “selling Scotland short” after Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes confirmed in a formal response to him that the Scottish National Investment Bank will still refuse to fund munitions manufacturing, despite the defence sector’s huge jobs potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Poynton had written to Ms Forbes on June 2 urging the Scottish Government to reform the Bank’s restrictive investment mandate, warning that Scotland risked missing out on billions in contracts, thousands of high-skill jobs, and critical industrial capacity.

In her reply, Ms Forbes admitted that Scotland’s defence sector plays a “key role” in the UK’s sovereign defence and in supporting allies like Ukraine, and highlighted that Scottish Enterprise has awarded £9.22 million to BAE Systems for a training and skills academy. But she reiterated the SNP’s blanket ban on SNIB supporting any munitions manufacturing, one of the key areas where investment shortfalls are most acute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Poynton said the SNP’s stance was “student union politics dressed up as economic strategy” and warned that Scotland was being “locked out” of a boom in defence investment.

Gregor Poynton MP has accused the SNP of 'Selling Scotland Short' on Defence Jobs

“Kate Forbes admits Scotland’s defence sector is vital to our economy and our allies, yet the SNP refuses to back the very projects that would deliver thousands of high-skill jobs,” Mr Poynton said.

“While the UK Government is putting billions into shipbuilding, munitions plants and sovereign defence capabilities, the SNP are standing on the side-lines, waving opportunities away.

"It’s economic vandalism and it’s workers in defence industry jobs across Scotland who will pay the price.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Poynton said the SNP’s “ideological purity test” would see contracts, apprenticeships and advanced engineering jobs flow to England and Wales instead of Scotland.