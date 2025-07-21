Political opinion: Gregor Poynton MP presses Foreign Secretary on long-term peace efforts in Israel and Palestine

The Livingston constituency MP Gregor Poynton has urged the UK Government to do more to support peacebuilding efforts in the Middle East, during a statement to Parliament by Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The intervention came hours after the UK joined more than 20 countries in issuing a joint call for an immediate ceasefire, condemning the scale of civilian suffering and demanding full access for humanitarian aid agencies.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Poynton said: “The situation facing Gazans is truly catastrophic and we must secure a ceasefire as soon as possible, with all hostages being freed and unhindered access to aid. Our experience in Northern Ireland shows that to build long-term peace, we need to invest in civil society and peacebuilders. I asked the Foreign Secretary what this UK Government is doing to support the International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace.”

In response, Mr Lammy confirmed that the UK Government is supporting NGOs working across communities in both Gaza and the West Bank, and is contributing to efforts that support accountability and civil society peacebuilding, including through the international humanitarian funds.

Gregor Poynton MP raised the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza with the UK Government's Foreign Secretary.

Speaking after the exchange, Mr Poynton added: “We know from our own history that sustainable peace doesn’t come from conflict resolution alone, it comes from long-term investment in people, trust and civil society. As the humanitarian crisis deepens, we must do everything we can to end the violence, deliver aid, and support the vital work of peacebuilders on the ground in Gaza."

