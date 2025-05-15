Places For People supports The Ridge in creating new facilities for Dunbar - and giving young people employability skills

Places for People, the UK’s leading social enterprise dedicated to building thriving communities and transforming lives, has joined forces with Dunbar-based charity The Ridge to deliver a groundbreaking project aimed at empowering local residents and tackling social challenges.

In a landmark collaboration, Places for People is leveraging its supply chain to support the completion of new facilities at Black Bull Close in Dunbar. This ambitious development will revitalise historic buildings to house a state-of-the-art support centre, including a training kitchen, office spaces, multipurpose rooms, and the surrounding Backlands community garden. These facilities will expand The Ridge’s ability to provide essential services and skills training to the local community.

Trainees, apprentices, and local secondary school pupils will benefit directly from the project, gaining valuable experience in trades such as stonemasonry and joinery – skills critical for preserving Scotland’s heritage buildings and addressing housing sector demands. Additionally, the Backlands garden will continue to serve as a hub for training, sustainability, and wellbeing, offering gardening opportunities to trainees, volunteers, and individuals supported by The Ridge’s various programmes. The garden includes a kitchen garden, where produce is used for cookery classes or sold back to the Community.

Through its supply chain, Places for People has provided practical support to bring this vision to life. Among them are Novus Property Solutions who through their charitable partnership with Places for People provided over £40,000 of materials and skills across multiple disciplines. Elsewhere, Cablecom supplied free-of-charge luminaires valued at £3,258.00 – a donation that came thanks to collaborations with Scott Coppola Electrical Distributors Ltd and other manufacturers.

Marcus Hulme, Places Impact Director at Places for People, commented:

“At Places for People, our mission goes far beyond building houses – it’s about creating opportunities, enriching lives, and fostering thriving communities.

“We are truly honoured to collaborate with The Ridge and our exceptional supply chain on this transformative project. Together, we are supporting their inspiring mission to make a lasting impact on people and places, offering critical lifelines to those who need them most. We are proud to champion their vision for the new support centre, which will undoubtedly bring enduring benefits to Dunbar and its surrounding areas.”

The Ridge, founded in 2012, works to support disadvantaged individuals across Dunbar and East Linton by equipping them with skills, qualifications, and work experience while providing holistic support such as housing advice, debt counselling, mental health services, and employability training. The charity has grown significantly in recent years, now encompassing The Ridge SCIO and its social enterprise subsidiary, The Ridge Foundations CIC.

Katie Wood, Managing Director of the organisation added:

“We are deeply grateful to Places for People for their invaluable support in helping us expand our services. We’re dedicated to delivering solutions for the community, within the community – whether that’s through skills training, work experience, or holistic support for individuals facing complex challenges.

“The redevelopment of Black Bull Close marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to offer even more tailored services and opportunities. Having a partner like Places for People, who share our values and vision, is truly inspiring.”

The Ridge’s work encompasses a wide range of initiatives aimed at helping individuals build sustainable futures, from supporting those impacted by the criminal justice system to providing budget-friendly cooking courses, food and clothing banks, and tailored advice in collaboration with statutory agencies and local groups.

Clare Donnelly, Executive Assistant at PfP, Ciara Toland, Head of Communities at PfP, Nikki Hogg, Community Housing Manager at PfP, Kelly Brown, Director of Places for People Scotland, Casper, Joiner for The Ridge, Aidan, trainee stonemason for The Ridge and Katie Wood, Managing Director of The Ridge.