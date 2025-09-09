Pitch perfect partnership kicks off new chapter for Alloa Rugby Club and Allanwater HOmes

A strategic land swap between Allanwater Homes and the Earl of Mar, who leases land to Alloa Rugby Club, is set to deliver major long-term benefits for sport and housing in Clackmannanshire.

The deal will provide Alloa RFC with two new pitches – one grass and one all-weather synthetic – while allowing Allanwater to continue the final phase of its Oaktree Gardens development, bringing much-needed new homes to the area.

Although the new grass pitch is not yet in play, with final markings and posts due shortly, the project marks a significant investment in the future of local sport. The all-weather pitch, expected to follow within the next two years, will offer year-round access for players of all ages and levels.

The agreement reflects Allanwater Homes’ commitment to supporting the communities it builds in, and its ongoing relationship with Alloa Rugby Club, which, having been promoted to Caledonia League One, kicked off its season with a winning start against Panmure RFC, 41 points to 36.

Lauren McNair, Development Sales Manager at Allanwater Homes, said: “Alloa Rugby Club sits at the heart of this community, and we’re proud to support its future. This land swap has been a real collaboration – with long-term benefits on both sides. The club will soon have modern facilities to train and compete all year round, and we’re able to progress our final phase at Oaktree Gardens, which has grown into a vibrant, established neighbourhood.”

She added: “We’ve been building in Alloa for over two decades. To us, community investment is about more than bricks and mortar – it’s about supporting the people and places that make these areas thrive.”

Alloa RFC President Alan Stewart said the partnership had come at a vital time for the club.

“We’ve got a strong squad, great local support and now, thanks to this partnership, we’re on the verge of having the kind of facilities that will help us grow even further,” he said. “The new pitches will make a huge difference – especially the synthetic surface, which means we won’t be at the mercy of winter weather. It’s a big step forward for our teams, coaches and the wider rugby community here in Alloa.”

The collaboration follows Allanwater Homes’ wider support for grassroots sport in the Hillfoots, including sponsorship of the Hillfoots Vixens, the local women’s rugby team based in Tillicoultry.

Now in its ninth and final phase, Allanwater’s Oaktree Gardens development offers a selection of three- and four-bedroom homes, starting from £217,995. The housebuilder expects to remain on site for at least another two years as demand continues from families drawn to the area’s green space, schools and strong commuter links.