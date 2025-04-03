Pipe band returns to New York Tartan Day parade

The world-famous parade celebrating the USA’s links with Scotland will feature Fettes College’s pipe band for the first time in a generation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

28 members of the pipe band and their instructors will be performing in New York’s annual Tartan Day parade on April 5 along Sixth Avenue. Old Fettesians (OFs) living in the city have also been invited to join them, together with others from the Fettes community making the journey to New York.

The pipers and drummers taking part in the parade are aged between 13 and 18. They are members of the Fettes College pipe band which is made up of students across its senior and prep schools, and currently holds the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships Junior A Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Drummond, Master in Charge of Piping and Drumming at Fettes College, said: "Each year our pipe band performs in a number of prestigious locations including Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood Palace and it is a great honour for our band to also perform in New York and showcase Scotland’s musical heritage. We have been practising tirelessly, so we’re all set for this once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students."

28 members of the Fettes College pipe band and their instructors will be performing in New York’s annual Tartan Day parade.

Helen Harrison, Head of Fettes College, who is in New York with the Pipe Band, said: “Fettes has a strong tradition of piping and drumming, and the Fettes pipe band’s performance at Tartan Day highlights their skills and dedication. It will be a special moment to join the students in the parade, and a great opportunity for the Fettes community to show its support. Fettes is a proudly Scottish school that brings together international perspectives, empowering our students to be successful on a global platform.”

The students will be playing a set of well-loved US tunes, including America the Beautiful, The Marines Hymn and When the Saints go Marching In. Prior to the parade, the pipe band will perform for OFs and others in Bryant Park.

Last year Fettes became the only school in the world to have two piping instructors that took part in the prestigious Glenfiddich Piping Championships.