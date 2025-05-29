Pinsent Masons major hires bolster Aberdeen energy offering

Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has announced two Partner appointments which significantly strengthen its Aberdeen office.

Energy sector specialist Chris Sawyer has joined the firm’s corporate team while former Burness Paull director Gillian Harrington joins as a partner to lead the Granite City-based employment team.

Both appointments have been described as “headline hires” by Pinsent Masons Partner and Aberdeen Head of Office Richard Scott.

Chris Sawyer has held a number of C-suite level in-house legal roles over a 20 year period with major oil and gas operators including bp, and more recently EnQuest where he was General Counsel.

Gillian Harrington, Partner and head of Pinsent Masons employment team in Aberdeen.

His international experience, including a three year period as head of legal for bp’s Russian business in Moscow, aligned with two decades of UKCS focused activity, bolsters Pinsent Masons expertise in oil and gas, energy transition, risk management and regulatory compliance.

Gillian Harrington is well-established in the north-east having spent her entire career in Aberdeen and for the last six years was a director in Burness Paull’s employment team. Her experience of advising executive boards on complex, contentious and non-contentious employment issues, will be an asset to the firm’s broad range of UK and international clients.

Julia Maguire, Pinsent Masons’ Global Sector Head, Energy, said: “The energy sector, both in the North Sea and globally, offers huge opportunities. Many larger energy companies are selling their mature assets to the smaller independent energy businesses who then redevelop them to extend their lifespan while reducing carbon emissions. Our clients need guidance on navigating shifting markets, driven by the energy transition and the need to ensure a secure energy supply in the context of continuing geopolitical uncertainty.

“Chris’ and Gillian’s expertise will help ensure we capitalise on these opportunities and continue to deliver our energy clients’ most important and most complex deals across the globe. Having seen our global energy practice grow by 90% over the last four years, we appreciate the continuing and growing client need for the kind of deep sector expertise and experience which Chris and Gillian can offer.”

HSE litigation specialist Willie Park has been promoted to Legal Director at Pinsent Masons.

Richard Scott said: “Both Chris and Gillian are very highly regarded in their respective fields and the stature of these appointments underlines our commitment to clients in Aberdeen and beyond to continue to provide market leading expert legal counsel across the energy sector.

“As Chris and Gillian settle into the team, and with Willie Park’s appointment as Legal Director recognising his expertise in and out of court, our offering goes from strength to strength and we will continue to seek out the best practitioners who can add to value to our client portfolio.”

Chris Sawyer said: “I worked with Pinsent Masons at bp and again at EnQuest so know the firm very well and as a recipient of its client outreach seminars and thought-leadership initiatives, I think Pinsent Masons as a truly sector-focused law firm offers clients something quite unique.

Energy specialist Chris Sawyer joins Pinsent Masons as a Partner in the corporate team.

“The risk portfolio of operating in the North Sea has gone up significantly in recent years, be that through climate action and awareness, regulation or the taxation system. Those risks are starting to play out in a way that lawyers are being called upon to assess them differently from say five years ago, and coming at this with a ‘GC mindset’ I will be able to advise clients on navigating those complex issues.”

Gillian Harrington added: “Pinsent Masons has an excellent reputation in the energy sector both in Aberdeen and globally. I see a significant opportunity to further grow our employment practice and to continue to deliver market-leading advice to our clients.