Picture perfect: Snap happy Finlay wins Rotary Young Photographer Competition

A budding young snapper from Aberdeenshire is celebrating after triumphing in the Intermediate category of the Rotary Young Photographer Competition.

12-year-old Finlay Thomas took first prize in the national final of the competition, which was centred this year around the theme of ‘Rebuilding’. Indeed, rebuilding lives and rebuilding communities are aims and threads which run through all elements of Rotary’s service activities.

Creativity is at the heart of the Rotary Young Photographer competition, with each participant given the scope to interpret the broad brief in a way that is meaningful to them.

Finlay’s winning entry took a deliberately literal approach to this year’s theme, showcasing a classic Mini being restored to its former glory by Premier Coaches.

Finlay was one of three winners at the national final, earning first place in the Intermediate category for children aged 11-to-13. Finlay was sponsored for the competition by Kintore Rotary.

This year’s final was sponsored by Jessops, with award-winning fine art documentary photographer Aaron Yeandle serving as judge.

"I have really enjoyed looking at all of these amazing images and it has been a real challenge to pick one winner for each of the categories.” said Aaron.

“I selected entries which I feel has photographic merit, technical skills and an interesting interpretation of the theme of Rebuilding.”