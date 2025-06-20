Partnership gives Fife teens boost on career ladder

Two female Fifers are building their construction careers thanks to a partnership between the local careers service and a major employer.

Emily Morrison and Lara Montgomery were given the chance to gain work experience at the development site for the new Fife College Dunfermline Learning Campus, which has cemented their ambition to work in construction.

The opportunities were created thanks to connections made between Skills Development Scotland (SDS) careers advisers in Fife and international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty.

Careers Adviser Emma Balfour knew the opportunity would be invaluable to both 17 year-old Emily and 16 year-old Lara, who she met as pupils at St Columba’s High.

L-R - Emily Morrison and Lara Montgomery

Lara, now studying joinery at Fife College would get hands on experience whilst young carer Emily, who has just left school, was unsure about her future.

Emma explained: “In school, Lara came for advice and help around applying for college courses. Woodwork was the only subject she enjoyed and so she was keen to progress in that and we successfully worked together to get her a college place. After that, she visited me at the careers office to explain that, whilst she liked her course, she wanted to know if there were other options open to her within construction.

“Emily didn’t feel like she fitted in at school. I would often meet with her at other locations and built up a good relationship with her, setting her up with a Young Carers Card and helping her apply for a part time job at McDonalds. Whilst she knew she would like to do something practical as a career, she didn’t have any qualifications to apply for college. I thought the experience at the campus would give her a fantastic insight into construction careers.”

Both teens jumped at the chance and Emily, from Kelty, gained two weeks experience on site while Lara, from Dunfermline, was able to fit in four days of work around her studies.

L-R SDS Careers Adviser Emma Balfour; Lara Montgomery; Emily Morrison; Balfour Beatty Social Impact Advisor Bethany Welsh

Emily said: “I was going to leave school with no plan. I was so confused and I didn’t have a clue about my future until I spoke to Emma. Emma thought a hands-on job would suit me, but I’d never thought of construction before, even though my dad thought I would do well in that type of work.”

Lara said: “Getting this chance through Emma and Balfour Beatty was amazing and it has helped me to realise that I’m on the right career path.”

During their time on site, Emily and Lara experienced the wide range of roles involved in the project to show the variety of jobs available within construction.

Emily and Lara were accredited by the Engineering Development Trust, to acknowledge their achievements, and their efforts have also led to both getting offers of paid work experience from Balfour Beatty.

Bethany Welsh, Balfour Beatty’s Social Impact Advisor who oversaw the placements, said: "We are proud to have supported the development of emerging talent through the Dunfermline campus project, providing valuable opportunities for young female professionals to grow within the industry.

"Through close collaboration with our team, Lara and Emily have demonstrated outstanding commitment, enthusiasm, and adaptability, seamlessly integrating into the workplace. As we near the project’s completion, we remain dedicated to fostering future opportunities and supporting the next generation of talent in the sector."