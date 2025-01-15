Parents urged to improve mental health with wild water ‘mindful dips’

Scottish Building Society Foundation and Dr Bell’s Family Centre (Dr Bell’s) are encouraging parents to take the plunge in Scotland’s wild waters and improve their mental wellbeing.

The Foundation has provided £4,500 to Dr Bell’s to support its ‘mindful dips’ initiative which provides wild swimming sessions for parents who are looking for a break from the challenges of parenthood.

Founded in 2006 in Leith, Edinburgh, the charity provides a welcoming space for families with young children where they can receive encouragement, support, and advice in a relaxed atmosphere.

For parents, the demands of caregiving can often come at a cost of their own wellbeing as they prioritise the needs of their children.

Recognising the need for a respite, Dr Bell’s introduced a groundbreaking wild swimming programme, giving parents the chance to take a mindful break from the pressures of parenthood.

Designed to promote mental and physical wellbeing for parents facing stress, anxiety, and isolation, the sessions cater for all levels of swimmers, whether they are seasoned veterans or new to the water.

Held at nearby natural swimming spots, the mindfulness dips provide parents with guided experiences in cold water immersion from trained professionals, helping them to reduce stress, improve their mood, and build resilience against the pressures of life.

"Parents often put themselves last time and time again, and that often takes a toll," explains Megan Henry, Early Years Manager at Dr Bell’s Family Centre.

She said: "This programme is about giving them a moment to focus on themselves, surrounded by nature and a supportive community. It’s not just swimming, it’s a chance to breathe, reset, and reconnect.

"Many of those who attend the sessions have never done wild swimming before, and while they may be nervous, stepping into the cold water has an immediate impact. They feel calmer, more in control, and even excited to face the challenges of parenting."

The programme’s success lies in its holistic approach. Alongside the swims, parents benefit from mindfulness exercises, group discussions, and ongoing support from the Dr Bell’s team.

By combining physical activity with mental health strategies, the programme offers parents the support to help their wellbeing.

The Scottish Building Society Foundation’s funding has been instrumental in supporting this initiative, and will help the programme expand in the future, offering more parents the opportunity to experience wild swimming.

Paul Denton, Chief Executive of Scottish Building Society, said: “By supporting the wild swimming programme, we’re not only helping parents, we’re also creating ripple effects that benefit their families and communities.

“We’d encourage any parent who is struggling, or just needs a little bit of support to contact Dr Bell’s. While you may not want to take the plunge into Scotland’s wild waters, they will be on hand to offer help and advice where needed.

"As a mutual organisation, we are committed to strengthening communities across Scotland. The charities supported through this round of funding reflect the incredible work happening on the ground to tackle issues such as isolation, mental health, and youth development.

“All of the charities The Foundation supports are fantastic causes, and for many people, community groups and charities serve as a vital lifeline. We understand their impact, and with the support of our members, we are committed to continuing our part in helping them thrive and make a lasting difference.

“We look forward to supporting them further in 2025, empowering them to continue making a positive difference, and we are proud to be part of their journey."