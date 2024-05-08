Parents rate two nurseries in the Top 20 in Scotland for second year

The top 20 nurseries in Scotland each received an award from the leading day nurseries review site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Nursery Manager from Bright Horizons Renfrew Early Learning and Childcare, Jaclyn said: “We feel so honoured to have been awarded as one of the top 20 rated Day Nurseries in our region. We want to thank all the parents and carers who have left such positive reviews about our nursery and it’s great to see the hard work and dedication to providing great childcare from our team isn’t going unnoticed”.

Bright Horizons colleagues at 44 St Swithin Nursery.

Nursery Manager from Bright Horizons at 44 St Swithin Day Nursery, Kenzie said: “I am so pleased to hear we have been awarded as one of the top 20 day nurseries in Scotland 2024. This is such an achievement for us, and I would like to thank the parents for their feedback and contributions. My team here at 44 St Swithin work so hard to provide exceptional care and it is so great for them to have this recognition”.

The annual daynurseries.co.uk Top 20 Nursery Awards recognise 20 of the top-rated nurseries in each region of the UK and the Top 20-day nursery groups in the UK based on reviews from parents and/or individuals responsible for a child. The awards are based on the individual and group review score, as of March 28th 2024.

