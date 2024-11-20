Over 6500 books gifted by Wheatley Foundation to inspire young readers

Families across Glasgow are enjoying a story with a happy ending after receiving free books throughout 2024.

Wheatley Foundation has provided over 6500 free books through its partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Foundation, part of Wheatley Group, arranges for free high-quality, age-appropriate books to be sent directly to the homes of children under the age of five.

Since November last year, Wheatley Foundation has supported 572 children from disadvantaged families and gifted 6568 books to communities in Glasgow, the east and south of Scotland.

Lomond and Leathan reading their books.

Professor Paddy Gray OBE, Chair of Wheatley Foundation, highlighted the importance of this initiative.

He said: “Access to books and early reading experiences are crucial for a child's development. Our partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides children with the resources they need to thrive and encourages regular family time too.”

Children across Scotland have received more than 38,000 free books since the partnership began in 2016. By delivering books directly to children, the Foundation aims to bridge the educational gap and support parents in creating a nurturing reading environment at home.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant Ashleigh Clark lives in Craigton with her two sons, Lomond, four, and Leathan, two.

She said: “My children each receive a book, and it’s brought them so much joy in reading. They both love a little bedtime story, which has become a special bonding time for our family. We’ve been receiving the books for about six months now, and they’ve made such a positive difference.”

Families benefiting from this programme includes tenants of Wheatley Homes Glasgow, Wheatley Homes East, Wheatley Homes South, and Loretto, as well as customers supported by Wheatley Care.

Wheatley Foundation offers support to tenants through various initiatives, including welfare benefits advice, employment opportunities, and essential services.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was set up by the singer in 1995, helping children in the United Kingdom, Ireland, US, Canada, and Australia.