Over 400 Scots strikes a pose for International Yoga Day

More than 400 yoga enthusiasts gathered at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on 21 June to mark International Yoga Day, joining a powerful group practice led by renowned PYPT practitioner Sadhvi Devaditi.

The free event is believed to be one of the largest of its kind in Scotland and was broadcast live to yoga enthusiasts across the world.

Organised by the Consulate General of India, Edinburgh, and the Patanjali Yog Peeth (UK) Trust, with support from Glasgow Indians Association, the event brought together people of all backgrounds to celebrate the physical and mental benefits of yoga.

In the days leading up to the event, free yoga sessions were delivered across Glasgow and Edinburgh. This included at BT offices in Glasgow city and at SmartWorks, a charity that helps women back into work – helping even more people experience yoga’s positive impact on wellbeing.

Attendees enjoying the International Yoga Day event

Sunita Poddar, chairperson of the Patanjali Yog Peeth (Scotland) Trust said: “We were thrilled to see so many come together to celebrate yoga – not just at Emirates Arena, but in workplaces and community groups across Scotland. Yoga is for everyone, and our mission is to make it accessible, uplifting and transformative for all.”