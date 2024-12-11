Opticians to offer free eye checks and glasses to people experiencing homelessness in Edinburgh

Optical staff in Edinburgh are to offer free eye tests and advice to people experiencing homelessness at a special Crisis at Christmas care clinic this winter.

The special clinics will take place at the Vision Care for Homeless People’s clinic, based at the Edinburgh Crisis Skylight facility at Cranston House on the Cannongate on Monday, December 16 and Monday, January 6, 2025.

The project forms part of a nationwide initiative from Specsavers to improve access to eye care for people experiencing homelessness or facing other barriers to care - whether financial, residential or not being eligible for NHS support.

One in three of us who experience homelessness need glasses, so the clinic – which is the first of its kind in Scotland – offers an invaluable to service to those of us who experience eye and vision problems,1 yet encounter obstacles to receiving eye care.

Michael O'Kane, from Specsavers in Morningside and Cameron Toll, is among those volunteering at the special clinics this winter

Michael O’Kane, volunteer and clinical director at Specsavers at Cameron Toll and Morningside, says: ‘Every day, we witness the life changing power of improved vision of people’s quality of life.

‘A simple pair of glasses or timely eye care can mean the difference between navigating the world with confidence or struggling with daily tasks.

‘For people facing homelessness here in Edinburgh and across the UK, accessing this basic yet life-changing care is often fraught with barriers—whether due to cost, social reasons, lack of documentation, or access to facilities.

‘By partnering with Crisis at Christmas again this year, we’re taking a meaningful step towards breaking down these obstacles.

‘Last year’s clinics were hugely successful, and so I’m calling on my fellow optometrists and optical colleagues to volunteer their time to help make a real difference this Christmas.’

As a charity working to end homelessness, Crisis supports thousands of people with education and training, and help with housing, employment, and health. Through its services across Britain, the charity helps people find a path out of homelessness for good.

Matt Downie, Crisis Chief Executive, adds, ‘We know that people facing homelessness meet significant barriers when trying to access the healthcare they need and can go years without having an eye test, putting them at risk of developing serious eye health conditions.

‘Being able to connect the people we support at Christmas to vital health care services plays a huge part in someone’s first step out of homelessness. That is why we’re incredibly grateful to be working with Specsavers to deliver much needed eye tests and advice.’

As well as running eye care clinics at Crisis outreach centres, Specsavers is collaborating with Vision Care for Homeless People, Big Issue and other homelessness services to create long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers for people who are experiencing homelessness.

What’s more, Specsavers, which is the UK’s leading provider of NHS primary care optometry services, has further pledged to support people experiencing homelessness by offering free eye exams and glasses to Big Issue vendors and other people in need who are experiencing homelessness.