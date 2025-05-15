Opportunity to improve people’s health and happiness comes to Central Scotland

Slimming World is inviting people who’ve successfully lost weight at a local Slimming World group – either former or current members – to run their own weight loss group.

For more than 55 years, Slimming World has been helping people to change their mindset and form new healthy habits around eating and activity so they can stay slim for life. Now, the UK's favourite slimming organisation is on the lookout for new Consultants to help change lives in their local area.

District Development Manager, Fraser Walker, says: "There really is no role more rewarding than the role of a Slimming World Consultant. Each week, we have the opportunity to help people in our local community to live healthier and happier lives. With over 40 million people in the UK and Ireland overweight or obese and feeling the impact on their health, our mission has never been more important. It's a flexible role that can fit around full-time work, part-time work and family life - it could also become a brand new career!

Having joined Slimming World as a member in January 2017, Fraser went on to lose 3 stone and build regular activity into his life, before becoming a Slimming World Consultant in October of the same year, running groups in Falkirk and Grangemouth.

He says: "After changing my life for the better with the support of my local Slimming World group, I desperately wanted to give back to other members and it just felt like the next logical step to become a Consultant.

"I never joined looking for a career, but after attending an Opportunity Event to find out more about the role, I enjoyed an incredible six-and-a-half years supporting countless members to achieve their dreams.

"Now I have the privilege of being a senior manager with the company, developing and training Consultants to help their members achieve their dreams too."

Fraser adds: "We recruit new Consultants from our members because they truly understand the highs and lows of a weight loss journey, and can use that understanding to help other members navigate their own journeys. Our Consultants have all lost weight successfully as members and this is the only qualification they need, as they receive in-depth training from the Slimming World Academy to provide members with the practical and psychological support they need to make a lasting and positive change. If you're a past or present member that would love to run your own Slimming World business then we'd love to hear from you."

Touch hearts and change lives as a Slimming World Consultant

Slimming World will be holding an informal, no-obligation Opportunity Event on Sunday, May 25 from 5pm until 7.30pm at the Glynhill Hotel, Paisley Road, Renfrew PA4 8XB.