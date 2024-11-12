One to watch: new exhibition for Edinburgh artist Brian Henderson

An independent Edinburgh art gallery has announced details of a new exhibition of work from highly collectable Edinburgh artist Brian Henderson, along with an auction of one of his paintings to raise funds for a local charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eye-Line will be Brian’s third significant exhibition at Morningside Gallery, comprising over thirty new paintings, the largest collection of his work for many years.

Known for his hyper-realistic style, Brian’s paintings have a rare ability to leave viewers in awe of the skill involved yet also charmed and amused by his willingness to juxtapose everything from crystal to kitsch. One of the stand-out pieces in this collection sees comic book hero Tintin and his dog Snowy enjoying some of Scotland’s most loved paintings in the grand surroundings of the National Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost always painted at eye-level and from carefully set up and lit models and arrangements, Brian’s paintings juxtapose traditional still life subjects with popular culture - plastic Mickey Mouse models share the space with musical instruments, crystal and glass, as Brian explores the properties of light on each surface.

Blue and Yellow which will be auctioned online on 15 November, raising funds for Jeeps for Peace, an Edinburgh charity that delivers vehicles to Ukraine via convoy.

Following on from the gallery’s successful auction of two of his paintings for Jeeps For Peace two years ago, Henderson has painted another work, Blue and Yellow which will be auctioned online on 15 November. Jeeps for Peace is a local Edinburgh charity that delivers vehicles to Ukraine via convoy. They have driven over 350 vehicles already but as another winter approaches, more money needs to be raised for the next convoy of four-wheel drives which will be used to deliver critical supplies of food and medicines, evacuate civilians in danger and retrieve wounded soldiers from the front-line.

Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery said, “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Brian to the gallery on Saturday afternoon, and to sharing this new collection of his work. His paintings really are works of wonder, from the collection of objects he chooses for each tableau to the tiny brushes that meticulously render them. We’re also thrilled that he has donated another new painting for the charity auction - it’s a wonderful way to support a very worthwhile charity and we’re excited to hold the online auction this Friday.”

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display over 30 new paintings for the exhibition, which can also be viewed online and toured as a virtual exhibition for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition will run in the gallery from Saturday 16th - 30th November, and is open to the public. There is an opportunity to meet the artist in the gallery on Saturday 16th November, from 2 - 4pm.

Known for his hyper-realistic style, Brian’s paintings have a rare ability to leave viewers in awe of the skill involved yet also charmed and amused by his willingness to juxtapose everything from crystal to kitsch.