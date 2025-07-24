Omio announced as official travel partner for Edinburgh Festival Fringe, simplifying travel for festival-goers
Omio’s vision is to enable billions of people to travel seamlessly – anywhere, anyway. As more people choose to travel in pursuit of culture and personal passions, the importance of accessible travel options continues to grow.
Omio allows travellers to search, compare, and book trains, buses, flights, and ferries in one place, empowering them to plan and enjoy their journeys with confidence and ease while reaching the experiences that matter most.
To celebrate the partnership, Omio is offering a 12% discount voucher to Fringe-goers using their platform for the first time, helping artists and audiences access affordable and flexible transport options to the Scottish capital.
Veronica Diquattro, President of B2C Europe at Omio, said: “We’re delighted to be the official travel partner for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The Fringe represents creativity without boundaries – a global stage where people from all walks of life come together. At Omio, we share the same spirit of openness and accessibility, helping travellers from across the UK, Europe, and beyond get to Edinburgh easily, affordably, and on their terms.
“Whether it’s by train, bus, flight or ferry, our platform simplifies the journey, allowing festival-goers to focus on the experiences that matter. As more people travel for their passions, we’re proud to empower spontaneous, flexible and culturally rich trips via the Omio app. It’s a partnership that celebrates freedom of expression, seamless mobility and the joy of discovery.”
Tony Lankester, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “I’m incredibly pleased to welcome Omio aboard as our Official Travel Partner for Fringe 2025, and would especially like to thank them for offering Fringe artists and audiences a discount to help them plan their trip to Edinburgh.”