Off the Beatson Track raises over £230,000 for Beatson cancer charity

Beatson Cancer Charity’s flagship event Off the Beatson Track has raised an incredible £230,000 following this year’s walk, which took place on Sunday 24th August.

The 10K walk through Glasgow’s West End brought together nearly 3,000 walkers, making it one of the biggest fundraising events in the charity’s calendar. Starting and finishing at the Riverside Museum, participants enjoyed a fun and uplifting day filled with entertainment, community spirit and moving tributes.

The event was hosted by STV’s Laura Boyd and BBC Scotland’s David Farrell, who kept the crowds energised and helped kick off the day’s activities with a Zumba warm-up from the Blister Sisters.

Entertainment along the route came from a host of local performers and groups, including Roisin McCarney, Phoenix Flames Cheerleaders, and the Scottish Police & Community Choir, who kept spirits high for the thousands of walkers taking part.

Tam the Piper once again piped participants on their way past landmarks including Kelvingrove Museum and The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

Among those taking part was Jason Turnbull from Paisley, who said:

“It’s really my wife’s friend who is actually in The Beatson right now. So the minute she suggested we join in, it wasn’t a problem – it’s a great charity and a great chance for us all to come together and support it. The walk has been fantastic – just being with family and seeing everyone backing the charity has been so amazing. I couldn’t believe the amount of people who turned up. The public support was brilliant too – from people cheering and honking their horns to cyclists and passers-by stopping to clap us on. It’s been a really special day.”

86-year old Willie Phillips from Balfron also took part in the event and said:

“I decided to sign up for the challenge and mentioned it to my friend, Rachel, who offered to come along with me. The Beatson has been there when we needed it, so it felt right to give something back. Walking the whole 10K was tough, but it was brilliant to be part of such an amazing day surrounded by so many people supporting the same cause.”

Beatson Cancer Charity’s Community Fundraising Manager, Maisie McCormick, said:

“Off the Beatson Track is always such a special day and this year was no exception. To see so many people coming together in support of loved ones, patients and families affected by cancer was really moving. We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who took part, donated and supported the event. Reaching over £230,000 is just incredible and every penny raised will go towards helping us continue to deliver vital care and services for people across the west of Scotland.”