Northbound Hearts, Southborn Roads

The road to Jalsa Salana is not just a motorway lined with luggage and motorway services. It begins weeks before, in the quiet anticipation of something spiritual, something shared. From Scotland, that road is long — sometimes literally, sometimes deeply personally — but one that is always, always worth it.

Jalsa Salana, the annual spiritual gathering of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, is one of the largest Muslim conventions in the UK. Held in the open-air grounds of Hadeeqatul Mahdi – known affectionately as Jalsa Gah by community members – thousands sit shoulder to shoulder for three days of speeches and poems of the Islamic variety. Founded in 1891 with just 75 people, it now draws tens of thousands from every continent, all united not by spectacle, but under the sheltering umbrella of faith.

“It feels… It feels right, even with all the chaos of things, you know. From Scotland, at least, you have to pack your bags, you have to find a place to stay down south. My family, we take the drive. You drive down to Jalsa, maybe you stay far away from Jalsa Gah. You have to make that long drive over all three days. And if you’re volunteering, then you have to go maybe a little bit earlier. But I think amidst all of that, it feels right. You feel like you’re really part of something that’s good. And you know that you’re amongst volunteers, which is the most magical thing…”

The act of packing — the carefully folded scarves, the last-minute chargers, the fishing out of the wellies — is laced with both stress and sweetness. For many Scottish Ahmadis, the journey is not just physical, but emotional: a return to familiar faces, and a reunion with something greater.

“I feel, especially coming from up here, there’s a lot of packing to do. So I feel a little bit stressed about that. But mostly excited, because there’s a lot of people who I haven’t seen in a while, and I’ll be seeing them all together. I will be seeing fellow Edinburgh and Fife community members. I’ll be sitting in on the speeches. So I feel excited.”

What young Ahmadis from Scotland return to, what they long for, is more than just an event. Beneath the tents, multilingual signage, and the temperate temperature of the English countryside, there’s something far less visible drawing people back: renewal. Not of information, but of intention. A true spiritual rekindling.

“I think Jalsa, in reality, is a refresher. We aren’t really given anything new, but we’re refreshed on the ways that we should be conducting ourselves as Muslims — not just on our own, not just as standalone individuals, but as sisters, daughters, mothers — how to nourish your human relationships. And I think that attending Jalsa that way really helps strengthen your relationship with Allah because you go away and you think, okay, yes, I might be praying five times a day, I might be reading the Qur’an, but how can I make this a stronger and much deeper thing?”

There are always speeches, oftentimes topical, such as the need for peace in a world riddled with war, but each one seems to land exactly where it needs to without fail.

“I like how there are so many speeches, so many different focuses, but they’re all honing in on different ways that we can bring peace and unity to a world that is the way it is. That’s a central focus.”

And then, in between the prayers and poetry, come the moments of joy: a celebration of hard work — the academic award ceremonies.

“One thing I really look forward to every year is the award distributions, because I think it’s such a wonderful thing to not only celebrate spiritual progress but also academic progress. Because you see Jama’at members, some of whom you know, who have worked hard. And it’s lovely to know that working hard in your academics — be it at GCSE, A-Level, Higher, Nat 5, Masters, PhD — it’s something that is celebrated, and that’s at such an international scale. It’s really a beautiful thing.”

No one attends Jalsa without giving. Each attendee gives something: time, energy, presence. And in return, they make their ways home with softer hearts.

“Last time I went, I was at security, so I’m excited to take on a new role at Health and Safety. And I think that every role you take makes you see Jalsa in a different way. For example, this year when I go, I’ll go with an increased respect of the people working at security because as attendees, we come in and we pass by in a minute, but their job is day long — in the heat and the rain and the thunder and everything. So I have a newfound respect for all the volunteers at Jalsa. MashAllah.”

In Scotland, where the community is smaller but tightly knit, the journey southward is also a reminder of being part of something vast and living and global at a rare scale.

“In Scotland… we have really lovely Jama’ats. It might not be as big as the ones down south, but they are really lovely. And at least my experience is that it’s quite tight-knit. Everyone checks in on everybody, and we get along well. I think it’s really just important because you don’t get such a sense of a mass of Ahmadis up here. I believe… to go from a place in Scotland, where maybe there’s not as many people who are Ahmadi, and then to go from that to Jalsa — where there are tens of thousands of people who are all brought together by this one thing that we have in common, all from different backgrounds, different stories, different goals, different aims — but united. And it’s one thing I think is really beautiful.”

“We spend a lot of time together which really helps us be aware of what we’ve been given and the community that we’ve been blessed with, Alhamdolillah.”

Sometimes the most powerful moments are small. A stranger. A somewhat shared language. A tiny act of kindness that becomes unforgettable.

“I ran into a woman there who I think was attending Jalsa for the first time. She couldn’t speak English. And she was trying to find the food marquee. She had come from a French country, and with my Higher French, I tried to sort of make some small talk with her while I showed her where the marquee was… and when we got there, she was very, very grateful. And with that sort of small story, I really felt the spirit of Jalsa within me.”

For many, Jalsa is a childhood memory — marquees and Shezan juice boxes and the distant hum of speeches. But age deepens the lens. What once felt ordinary becomes profound. Jalsa, after all, isn’t a religious event attendees watch. It’s something they live through and become a part of, holding the event close to their hearts.

“I’ve grown up running around Jalsa Gah, and now I get to see it as a young adult — and I think that’s the most precious thing, because it’s all the more important to me now.”

For those attending for the first time —Muslim or not — Jalsa is a doorway leading to whatever they choose. For many attendees it has been the doorway to a different faith, a different way of life, and for some, it has been a doorway to a wider and deeper world view. What you will find, only your heart will know.