North Ayrshire based autism and learning disabilities service awarded specialist autism accreditation

Moorpark Place, one of Active Care Group’s leading residential service for adults with autism and learning disabilities, has been officially recognised with the Autism Specialist Accredited Award—a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering outstanding care for autistic individuals.

This prestigious accolade is part of the National Autistic Society’s (NAS) Autism Accreditation Programme, the only autism-specific quality assurance programme in the UK. The award recognises services that demonstrate a deep understanding of autism, uphold high-quality support tailored to individual needs, and continuously strive for improvement.

The dedicated team at Moorpark Place undertook a comprehensive process to achieve this accreditation. The assessment involved a self-audit and consultant-led planning, alongside direct observations of day-to-day operations to ensure best practices were being followed. Key documentation was reviewed, and discussions were held with staff, individuals we support, and family members to gain valuable insights. An online survey also gathered feedback from autistic individuals and their families, providing further evidence of the service’s commitment to excellence.

Margaret-Ann Robinson, Registered Manager at Moorpark Place, expressed her pride in the achievement, stating: “This accreditation is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to providing the highest standard of care for the individuals we support. It is a triumph for all our staff, seniors, multidisciplinary team (MDT), and deputies who have worked tirelessly to evidence our commitment to excellence.”

Moorpark Place Colleagues

Deputy Manager Diane Kelly highlighted the significance of the process, noting: “The NAS accreditation confirms that our service meets rigorous independent quality standards. Seeing our efforts formally recognised is truly inspiring, and it motivates us to continue raising the bar for autism support.”

Moorpark Place is now working towards achieving the Advanced Autism Accreditation, further solidifying its reputation as a leading provider of specialised autism care.