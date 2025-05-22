No MBA, no problem: Scottish Leaders can build real credibility in just five hours

According to organisational communication expert Jenni Field, credibility, not authenticity, is the key to influence and success as a leader. And while not everyone is born with it, without it, teams become toxic, careers nosedive, and cultures unravel.

To fix this, Jenni, the author of Nobody Believes You, which has sold over 4,000 copies, has launched Leading with Credibility: Master the 8 Proven Practices That Build Leadership Credibility.

Forget MBAs, mountains of debt, and years of study. This course will take students from Scotland and beyond, through eight key practices which, in as little as five hours, will transform them into a leader people will truly want to follow, even if they don’t right now.

“Titles after your name don’t make you a successful leader, but being credible does,” says Jenni. “Leadership advice such as ‘be more authentic’ or ‘show more vulnerability’ is vague, and far from solving the fundamental problem, it could make things worse. This course offers practical behaviours leaders can start using immediately so they stop feeling like they aren’t cut out for life at the top of a company. It bridges the disconnect between having authority on paper and creating the genuine trust that makes people willingly follow them.”

Endorsed by the Credibility Institute and based on extensive research with leaders and their teams, the course includes 10 video modules, Jenni’s proprietary Credibility Wheel, a comprehensive workbook, a credibility gap assessment, and lifetime access for continued development.

Insights from the course are intended to replace uncertainty with the confidence that comes from knowing exactly how to lead effectively. By mastering the art of communication, participants will see that credibility can be built even in the most challenging situations.

Jenni adds, “Leaders will spend hours in the gym to work on physical fitness and regularly meet with executive coaches to sharpen their strategy. What is worrying, however, is when it comes to strengthening their credibility, the one trait that can transform their leadership, their team, and their culture, it’s often left to chance or totally left out of the equation.”

She concludes, “This isn’t about changing who you are. It’s about building on your strengths and giving you the direction to inspire action and deliver results. Whether you’re a quiet leader, a visionary, or stepping into management for the first time, credibility is your most powerful tool. It’s the key to leading a team that believes in you and consistently outperforms expectations because they believe in your vision, thus accelerating your career.”

Leading with Credibility comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee for those who complete the first three modules, implement the practices, and do not see an improvement in how their leadership is received.

Course details can be found at https://redefiningcomms.com/courses/

Jenni Field is a business communications strategist, credible leadership expert, international speaker, and author. As the founder of Redefining Communications, she helps organisations transform chaos into clarity by tackling leadership and communication challenges at their root.

With nearly two decades of experience, Jenni is the creator of The Field Model, a diagnostic framework that identifies and resolves systemic communication issues to enhance efficiency and engagement.

A former President of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), she is a recognised thought leader in internal communications, working with businesses to align strategy, leadership, and communication for lasting impact.

Jenni is also the author of Nobody Believes You: Become a Leader People Will Follow, where she explores the power of credible leadership in fostering trust, influence, and engagement.

Find out more on LinkedIn and Instagram and you can explore her writing and podcasts and more at https://redefiningcomms.com and https://thejennifield.com