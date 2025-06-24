Newly crowned Primary School National Glee Champions perform with Scotland rising star Calum Bowie at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall

More than 180 choirs started Challenge in February and after a series of heats and semi-finals nine Glee choirs remained to contest the National Title at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Sunday, June 22. Part of the Challenge included learning and performing one of two of Calum’s songs.

In a packed programme the huge Usher Hall audience were treated to a rousing opening set by the drummers of Harbinger Drum Crew followed by amazing performances by each of the nine finalists.

Watching choirs perform his songs from backstage Calum commented how ‘incredible the choir performances were’ and jokingly added ‘how he would have to up his game’ for his closing set.

Taking to the stage to the screams and cheers of a rapturous audience Calum and his band played a fantastic set with the choirs rushing to the front of the stage to get closer to him. As Calum and his band left the stage the screams for more continued. They didn’t have long to wait.

With the Judges back on the stage, Calum to the audience’s delight returned to present the awards. As the tension built the top three choirs were announced and came to the stage as follows 2nd Runner Up – St Johns RC PS, Rosyth; 1st Runner Up – Fernielea PS, Aberdeen and the winners Bellsquarry Primary School, Livingston.

With Bellsquarry choir still on the stage Calum invited the choir to join with him to perform ‘ Lost Love’.

It was a fitting end to what was a heartwarming and reaffirming afternoon of the talent, dedication and commitment in our schools.

‘It was all about the children and it was an honour to be part of a special day for them,’ said Calum. He added ‘it’s wonderful to think that one of these talented children may well be a star of the future’

Calum Bowie with newly crowned Glee Champions Bellsquarry PS

Calum presenting Winners trophy to Bellsquarry PS, Livingston

Calum presenting 1st runners up trophy to Fernielea PS Aberdeen