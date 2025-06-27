New Union Street restaurant breathes life into iconic former bank

A landmark building on Aberdeen’s Union Street has reopened as a high-end new restaurant, bar and gallery, breathing new life into a historic former bank which has lain empty for several years.

Located in Canada House at 201 Union Street, which dates back to 1893, Glenhouse is a modern bistro offering a variety of dishes, ranging from steak, pasta and fish to small plates and tapas.

The old bank vaults have been turned into private dining rooms, which will also be used as gallery space to showcase the work of local artists.

A stunning fibreglass centrepiece has been imported from Germany to become the focal point of the bar, which stocks whiskies and beers from local suppliers such as Glenlivet and BrewDog, while fresh bread will arrive daily from the Breadmaker on Rosemount.

Glenhouse owner Parveen Sood brings many years of experience in hospitality, having worked in hotels in India and London, including the luxury Shangri-La and Hilton brands.

A well-known face in Aberdeen, having managed several Thai, Italian and African restaurants in the city centre, Parveen said it was important to fuse the building’s history with the needs of modern diners.

“Having worked in several Aberdeen restaurants, I wanted to create a special venue where guests will want to come to celebrate birthday, anniversaries and other special occasions, as well as a casual and affordable midweek catch-up with friends or family,” he said. “We aim to offer refined dining and crafted cocktails in a setting rich with history.

“Canada House is an iconic building in a prime location opposite Aberdeen’s Music Hall and we have worked hard to preserve the granite exterior and many original features inside, creating a fantastic backdrop for a memorable dining experience.”

He will be supported by general manager Stefano Spinelli Fusco.

Glenhouse can accommodate up to 120 diners, seated in comfortable chairs at round marble tables to encourage easy conversation.

Parveen and his team have worked with interior designers to create a dark and cosy space which uses a dark palette to make the most of the light flooding in through large windows.

The new restaurant has employed local contractors during the building work and fit-out and will create around 30 permanent jobs.

The opening of Glenhouse has been warmly welcomed by both Our Union Street and Aberdeen Inspired, the city centre Business Improvement District, which have provided support ahead of the opening.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The opening of Glenhouse is a very welcome vote of confidence in Union Street and can only help the regeneration of the Granite Mile.

“This is a significant investment in the city centre at an iconic building and Parveen Sood and his team deserve applause for their vision and ambition, especially their focus on working with local suppliers.

“I am sure discerning diners will want to come into the heart of Aberdeen to enjoy and support this latest addition to the city’s excellent food and drink sector.”

Bob Keiller, chair of Our Union Street, added: “Our Union Street is delighted to provide support and advice to any business looking to move onto the Granite Mile. We are thrilled to see Glenhouse move into an iconic building in our city centre.”

Originally constructed in 1893 by the respected architects Ellis & Wilson, the building was first home to the North of Scotland Canadian Mortgage Company. Known locally as Canada House, its Renaissance Revival architecture and granite structure have been a part of Aberdeen’s landscape for more than 120 years.

It served as a Bank of Scotland branch for many years before closing permanently in 2022.