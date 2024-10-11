New therapeutic garden blooms at Perth Royal Infirmary

A newly renovated sensory garden at Tay Ward, Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI) has opened its doors, set to enhance patient rehabilitation and wellbeing.

The project, funded by NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation and supported by national walking charity Paths for All, has transformed a previously unused outdoor space into a purposefully designed area for patients, staff, and visitors.

The garden aims to improve patient rehabilitation by providing a safe outdoor environment for physical activity, social interaction and connection to nature.

Kayleigh Lytham, Active Health and Care Manager at Paths for All, said: "This quiet, natural setting allows patients to engage in crucial walking, strength, and balance activities, significantly boosting their recovery and overall wellbeing."

Staff and patient using new sensory garden

“It's a prime example of how thoughtful design can create a culture of physical activity within a healthcare setting, benefiting both patients and staff."

The project was completed in partnership with the NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, NHS Tayside and the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).

The new garden features improved walkways for patients to practice mobility and balance, new seating, sensory planting, nature interpretation board and garden tools. Dedicated areas have been created with the addition of Strength and Balance movement posts.

Charity Chief Officer of NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, Shelley McCarthy said: “This type of project really helps to enhance the patient experience and is something that the Foundation are really passionate about in helping to achieve our vision to help the people of Tayside live better and longer lives.”

Staff and patient in new sensory garden, Tay Ward

Walking combined with strength and balance encourages mobility, stability and confidence in movement. Regularly and consistently doing these movements can help an individual build muscle strength, improve overall balance and reduces the risk of falls, or repeat falls, particularly when accessing the outdoors.

Jacquie Pepper, Chief Officer, Perth & Kinross Health & Social Care Partnership stated, “This is a marvellous enhancement to the rehabilitation opportunities for patients in Tay Ward.

“Getting outdoors in pleasant surroundings and being active in a safe environment is essential to our wellbeing so this will be enormously beneficial for our patients, staff and visitors. The partnership between Paths for All and the Perth & Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership continues to grow.

Lisa McFarlane, team lead for Physiotherapy at Tay Ward, said: “The new garden will motivate our patients, and will help make them feel revived and refreshed. Some of our patients have already engaged not only with the garden but are also recognising the outdoor exercises from the work they have been doing in the gym or at home. Having the exercise equipment outside benefits both the physical and mental wellbeing of patients.”

The outdoor space was designed to be as attractive as possible to provide a stress-free and relaxing environment and to encourage patients to spend time outside whilst benefiting from fresh air and daylight as part of their rehabilitation.

The project particularly benefits elderly and frail patients in long-term care at PRI, many of whom are recovering from falls or managing conditions such as dementia or Parkinson's.

Healthcare staff have been provided with training and resources to support them to deliver walking with strength and balance activities, by building into daily practice and care.

Anne Davidson, senior nurse for medicine for the elderly said: “I’m thrilled to have finally seen this project come to fruition and am already seeing the joy of patients being able to use this outside space. I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible.”

This initiative reflects a broader commitment to creating a culture of physical activity within healthcare settings, benefiting both patients and staff. By providing opportunities for outdoor rehabilitation, the garden is expected to contribute to improved patient outcomes.

The completion of this project marks a significant step in enhancing patient care on Tay Ward at Perth Royal Infirmary, offering a healing environment that supports physical, mental, and social wellbeing.