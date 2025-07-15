New Tesco Express store opens in Edinburgh district

A brand-new, highly anticipated Tesco Express store has opened its doors.

Located in the Ocean Terminal shopping centre, Tesco Express opened its doors for the first time, with eager shoppers keen to take a look at the new store.

The new store is open 7 days a week from 7am-10pm and has employed 20 staff to help serve shoppers, whether they are doing their weekly shop, buying lunch or picking up a snack.

Tesco Ocean Terminal Express features an InPost parcel service and national lottery machine, with a Costa Coffee machine being available from next week.

Dean Conway, store manager at Tesco Ocean Terminal Express, said: "We’re thrilled to finally open our doors and serve the people of Edinburgh. Ocean Terminal shopping centre has been missing a main food retailer for years, despite facing onto the Royal Yacht Britannia which alone attracts 400,000 visitors each year, so it was a no brainer to open our new location here!

Dean continued: "Our shelves feature a wide range of everyday essentials such as fresh produce, bakery treats, healthcare items, and of course, everyone’s favourite meal deal.

“I’m proud to be leading a fantastic team in store and we are all looking forward to meeting our new customers over the coming weeks.”

The store will also be part of the Tesco Stronger Starts grant scheme, which invites local schools and community groups to apply for funding that supports the health and wellbeing of children.

The scheme sees three local projects voted on by customers in-store every three months, with first place awarded up to £1,500, second place up to £1,000, and third place up to £500.