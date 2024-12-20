New research shows Scots experiencing news fatigue over war in Ukraine, as US might withdraw support

New research conducted by the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, has revealed that the majority of Scots (55%) think that interest in supporting those impacted by the war in Ukraine has subdued.

The war in Ukraine has come back into the spotlight following the US election.

President-elect Donald Trump hinted at withdrawing financial support to the war effort during the election campaign, potentially leaving UK and other allies, as well as millions of Ukrainians directly impacted by the war, in a vulnerable position.

Recent decisions taken by President Biden and the ensuing action of Ukraine have also impacted perception of the ongoing conflict.

The findings of the study conducted by the RRT, a charity which is heavily involved in the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, also come as Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced that the UK Government will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” by committing £3billion per year.

This announcement echoes public sentiment in Scotland, with research from RRT showing that the majority of Scots (57%) think the government should maintain its support.

However, with ongoing cost of living pressures continuing to put financial strain on households in Scotland, the research also found that a third of Scots (33%) think charitable donations are better spent helping those at home in the UK rather than supporting those impacted by the war.

Despite the challenges faced by many in Scotland and the UK more widely, the RRT’s research also revealed the extent of the Scottish public’s generosity in supporting those impacted by the war. The data found that over a third (34%) of people said they have given money, and 32% had given clothes, or other goods to help refugees.

The RRT has been providing humanitarian relief to Ukrainians displaced by the war ever since the conflict started.

To date, RRT has delivered 524,711 Food Boxes to Ukrainians, equivalent to over 12.5 million meals, through its ‘Operation 322’ initiative. The Food Boxes provide emergency food support and act as a safety net for those displaced by the war and contain a variety of non-perishable, long-life food, with each box containing enough food for 24 meals.

To better support and empower the local population, the RRT has partnered with Ukrainian charity Save UA. Working together with the RRT, Save UA are sourcing produce from Ukrainian farmers and employing local people to pack the Food Boxes on the ground. This initiative provides much-needed essential food supplies to people in crisis as well as paid employment to Ukrainians and an avenue for local suppliers to sell their crops.

Now more than two years on from the full-scale invasion, wider analysis shows that a stark 40% of the Ukrainian population, over 14 million people, remain in need of humanitarian assistance. Daniel Reiner, Director at the RRT, said:

“There has been a renewed spotlight on the ongoing war in Ukraine with the result of the US election potentially changing the status quo. In Scotland, we have uncovered signs that people have started to experience ‘news fatigue’ over the conflict, as 55% believe that interest in supporting those impacted by the war has subdued.

“While there is currently uncertainty over the next US administration’s position on the war, it is more crucial than ever that we keep raising awareness of the ongoing war and the toll it is having on Ukrainians.