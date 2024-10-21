New report reveals Amazon’s £3.5 billion investment in Scotland

The latest edition of the Amazon Economic Impact Report is released today, and the figures show that since 2010, Amazon has invested more than £3.5 billion in Scotland.

The figures are taken from the latest Amazon Economic Impact Hub, which details the investments made by Amazon across the UK since 2010.

The 2024 Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally and the level of the company’s economic activity supported by its investments. The figures also show the number of local, independent SMEs supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses who sell products on Amazon.

The data shows: Since 2010, Amazon has invested over £2.6 billion in Eastern Scotland and more than £3.5 billion in the Scotland. This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed over an estimated £3 billion to the region's GDP.

To date, Amazon has created around 3,000 full and part-time jobs in Scotland and more than 130 people have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme.

More than 200 apprentices in Scotland have qualified from the Amazon Apprenticeship programme since 2010.

In Scotland, there are around 4,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners. Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded over £85 million of export sales in 2023.

The Big House Multibank in Fife, co-founded by Amazon and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2022, has donated over 2 million surplus goods to families in need across Scotland.

“We’re passionate about supporting the regional economy and the wider Scottish community through investments, job creation, charity donations and volunteering.

“Amazon continues to make a positive impact, including upskilling our employees and helping small businesses in our community reach new heights,” said Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline.