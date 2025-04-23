New push to highlight significant benefits of visitor economy to Scotland

An award-winning walking tour, a community-led tourism project, and a historic restaurant once frequented by Scotland's national bard are featuring in a new drive to highlight the significant contribution tourism and events makes to the lives of people across Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched today (April 23), the initiative by VisitScotland celebrates the role the visitor economy plays in creating jobs, transforming towns and urban areas, supporting rural and island communities, enhancing our wellbeing, and contributing to Scotland’s journey towards net zero.

By showcasing real-life stories across the national tourism organisation’s website and social media channels, and encouraging businesses to do the same, the activity will target those out with the tourism and events industry, including residents across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New YouGov research has revealed that Scottish residents recognised tourism and events as one of the most important industries driving the nation's economy. (Scotland Residents Survey 2025). Similarly, over 90 percent of respondents also agreed that tourism brings economic benefits and attracts investment. (Scotland Residents Survey 2025)

Dundonald Castle in South Ayrshire is operated by the charity Friends of Dundonald Castle SCIO. In 2024, the site welcomed 29,000.

However, the drive aims to help build a greater understanding and appreciation of the ripple effect created by the visitor economy by illustrating the wider range of benefits it can bring.

The visitor economy refers to the impact of people visiting a place – from the activities they enjoy and the services they use, to the jobs they support.

In 2023, visitors spent £10.8 billion in Scotland. This spend not only supports over 245,000 tourism-related jobs and more than 16,000 businesses, but also creates a ripple effect, benefiting local supply chains including food and drink, arts and culture, retail, construction, and transport. (Scottish Tourism Observatory)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past ten years, tourism-related jobs have grown by a quarter while the number of businesses in the sector has risen by 15%. (Scottish Tourism Observatory)

Visitors can learn about ancient crafts at the Scottish Crannog Centre in Perthshire

Scotland has also earned a global reputation for hosting and delivering high quality major events, including the Edinburgh Festivals, UCI Cycling World Championships and The Open.

The 2024 UK Event Report found that the events industry generates £61.653 billion annually for the economy, with £5.5 billion (9%) of that attributed to Scotland.

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland Chief Executive, said: “The visitor economy is much more than holidays or day trips at certain times of the year. It is a sustainable long-term benefit – it’s jobs, investment, better places to live, work, visit, and happier people. All of us, whether we realise it or not, have benefitted from this visitor economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those working within tourism and events do an incredible job, particularly during these challenging times and this campaign is a timely reminder of the critical role our industry plays in Scotland. By fostering partnerships, creating jobs, and supporting local communities, the visitor economy is helping Scotland thrive—today and into the future.”

A tour guide from Mercat Tours shares stories of Edinburgh's past

To help demonstrate the importance of the visitor economy, VisitScotland is sharing real-life stories to show how the sector has created new opportunities for people and places.

The visitor economy creates jobs.

Located on the banks of Loch Tay, the museum brings the Iron Age to life through, immersive storytelling, and hands-on activities. Following a devastating fire in 2021 which destroyed a recreation of an Iron Age dwelling house, staff decided to rebuild the artefact by involving apprentices in the reconstruction efforts, providing them with hands-on experience in traditional building techniques and museum operations. This initiative not only preserved invaluable skills but also fostered a dedicated workforce. Additionally, the Centre plans for a £6 million redevelopment project which aims to create 35 new jobs.

The visitor economy supports a wider supply chain.

Now in its 26th year, The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival brings whisky enthusiasts from almost 40 different countries to the country’s renowned Speyside region. By collaborating with local distilleries, bars, restaurants, and hotels, the festival creates unique events that boost tourism and invigorate the local economy. This partnership working supports various sectors, enhancing the area's supply chain and showcasing Speyside's rich heritage

The visitor economy supports other sectors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1610 in Dumfries, The Globe Inn is one of Scotland's oldest inns, famously known as Robert Burns' favourite 'howff'. Following significant restoration, today it offers an award-winning fine dining experience,an outstanding collection of whiskies and unique heritage experiences that bring the rich history and Burns connection to life. The business works extensively with other sectors outside tourism, including local food and drink producers, local tradespeople for maintenance and upkeep, waste management and professional services such as web and design agencies. In order to attract visitors, The Globe Inn has also formed creative partnerships with local historians, artists and storytellers to create memorable, unmissable experiences that bring the area’s unique history to life.

The visitor economy transforms towns and cities

V&A Dundee is Scotland's design museum and part of the fantastic redevelopment of Dundee's waterfront. They first opened their doors in September 2018, and the museum building is a design marvel in itself - designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and inspired by the city’s waterside location and the Scottish cliffs. The museum is an incredible resource for people living in Dundee and Scotland, drawing visitors to the region, refreshing the face of the city and playing a central role in the waterfront regeneration which has inspired further investments in new hotels and restaurants. To mark their 5th anniversary, an independent report showed that the creation of V&A Dundee has generated £304 million for the Scottish economy, including £109 million for Dundee.

The visitor economy helps Scotland achieve its journey to net zero

Nestled on the picturesque banks of the River Ness in Inverness, the Glen Mhor Hotel & Apartments is also the proud home of Inverness' first Distillery & Brewery in over 130 years. In 2021, the hotel established Scotland's first water source energy centre, utilising the River Ness to provide heating and energy. This innovation reduces carbon emissions by 250 tonnes annually and decreases reliance on fossil fuels. As well as this, the owners have installed solar panels, aim to be gas-free by 2025, and integrate biodiversity projects, including native plantings and beehives, to support local ecosystems

The visitor economy sustains communities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perched on a hilltop in the heart of South Ayrshire, Dundonald Castle has long been a striking landmark in the region’s landscape. Operated by the charity Friends of Dundonald Castle SCIO (FoDC), the site welcomed 29,000 visitors in 2024. However, its impact extends far beyond visitor numbers. The site has become a cornerstone for meaningful connections across the community. This includes using local suppliers in its café, working with over 20 regional artists and authors through its on-site shop and supporting over 12 local clubs and groups, from the reflective Silent Book Club to the creative buzz of Knit n Natter and the welcoming gatherings of Castle Cronies.

The visitor economy is improving the lives of people in Scotland.

Established in 1985, Mercat Tours, offers award-winning history and ghost tours in Edinburgh. Through their "Our Stories, Your City" project, they reconnect vulnerable communities with local heritage using storytelling tours to foster social inclusion. The initiative is paid for by visitors’ donations and also supports local Living Wage jobs. It has been so successful since its launch in 2022, the company has now extended it to include local school children suffering from the cost of living.