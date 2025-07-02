New insider guide to booking university rooms for the Edinburgh Festival launches online

The world-famous Edinburgh Festival and Fringe returns on 1 August but organisers have warned that soaring accommodation costs and holiday let restrictions could mean the event is facing ‘grim’ obstacles. The good news is that a new online guide has just launched revealing how festival-goers and performers can easily book bargain university rooms for August.

Many thousands of people are planning to visit Edinburgh’s world-famous Festival and Fringe next month. However, available accommodation in August is reaching a crisis point, according to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, which is one of the events’ organisers.

The Society told the Scottish Parliament last year that the cost of accommodation faced by performers and companies trying to book in August has soared by up to 300% in the space of six years. It claims booking a one-bedroom flat in the capital for the entire Fringe can cost up to £9,000.

The Society’s fears are well-founded, says Johanna Jernberg, a leading tourism expert from UniversityRooms.com: ‘Last year, ticket sales rose to over 2.61 million and event organisers claimed there was a shortfall of 25,000 guest nights to meet demand. The demand for accommodation in Scotland’s capital rises every year. In 2024, Edinburgh had the third-highest number of guest nights in short-term holiday lets (such as Airbnbs) in the entire UK, at 3,016,130.

Westfield university accommodation offers high-spec ensuite rooms as well as entire flats. A handy base to stay for the Edinburgh Fringe this August.

‘Critically, it’s during the Festival and Fringe events in August that the accommodation crisis peaks. Of the holiday-let guest nights recorded in Edinburgh last year 411,900 (13.6%) were in August. Fortunately, there is one solution to this soaring seasonal demand that is an amazing fit. Thousands of rooms actually stand empty in Edinburgh during August, just when they are most-needed. That’s because many of the thousands of students who study in Edinburgh are home for the holidays in August.

‘Now a new online guide has been launched by UniversityRooms.com detailing how to find and book university accommodation in Edinburgh this August, and what are the best locations for festival visitors.

‘The guide reveals: ‘As every local and seasoned festival goer knows, cheap hotels in Edinburgh in August are about as mythical as the Loch Ness Monster – so we’ll show you how to sneakily snag some student accommodation and bag yourself a bonnie bed for the night without forking out on astronomical accommodation.’

‘To stay as close to the centre as possible for the Festival and Fringe events, the guide lists a number of student residences across the city.

Westfield: ‘Tucked away in the tranquil Gorgie area, this accommodation was built in 2022 and offers high-spec ensuite rooms as well as entire flats – perfect if you head to Edinburgh with a group of mates. With free Wi-Fi throughout, it’s easy to plan your next show or post pics to social media and the shared kitchen facilities give you the flexibility to make your own snacks in-between shows. Rooms are available from just £99 per night this August.

Sugarhouse Close: Unite Students: ‘Right in the thick of the action, Sugarhouse Close is hard to beat. Tucked just off the historic Royal Mile and a short stroll from Waverley Station, it’s perfect for dashing between Fringe venues, catching late-night comedy or soaking up the festival buzz. A modern student residence, it has private ensuite rooms with access to shared kitchens or self-contained studios for those who like a little more space. Classic studio apartments are available from £219.24 per night this August.

The University of Edinburgh: ‘What could be better than waking up at Baird House at Pollock Halls, with the dramatic Arthur’s Seat as your backdrop? With a large capacity of 2,000 single bedrooms on site, all with comfy beds, shared bathrooms, and a hearty Scottish breakfast included, this is a great go-to for last-minute Festival accommodation. An onsite shop, cash machine and free parking as well as Wi-Fi, communal areas and a 24-hour reception make this a perfect home from home in the summer months. Rooms are available from just £90 a night this August.

