New contemporary dance degree launches in Scotland

A leading Scottish performing arts institution has launched one of the country's first artist-led Contemporary Dance degree courses.

The Scottish Institute (The SI), is set to welcome its first cohort in September 2025, making it the only higher education provider in Scotland to offer a course that is led by professional dance artists specifically tailored to contemporary dance.

Spearheading this pioneering degree is Scotland's preeminent contemporary dance artists, Errol White and Davina Givan, who will serve as artists-in-residence and course leaders.

With over 25 years of experience collaborating as performance artists, White & Givan have built an acclaimed body of work that engages audiences on a physical and emotional level.

Errol White and Davina Givan, contemporary dance course leaders at The Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and Television

The pair said: "Embedding White & Givan as artists in residence within the Institute is a rare opportunity within the educational world for practicing artists and students to evolve together.

"Passion in sharing knowledge lies at the heart of White & Givan, and we are extremely proud to play an integral role in developing a new generation of dance artists.”

White & Givan will host a series of Elite Intensive workshops across the UK to give aspiring dancers an opportunity to learn from and meet the professional dancers. The intimate sessions will give participants valuable insight into the unique contemporary dance training that awaits the programme's first cohort in 2025.

The first workshop will take place on Sunday 10th November at The SI campus in Livingston, with seven additional dates to be announced across the country.

Contemporary dancers at The Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and Television

The duos appointment as artists-in-residence at The SI creates a unique bridge between professional practice and education, offering a unique opportunity to share their expertise and passion for dance with the next generation of dancers.

Students will benefit from The SI's state-of-the-art technologies and professional-grade studios, as well as access to the renowned Howden Park Theatre.

"The inclusion of sport science and the role it plays in the training of young dance artists at the Scottish Institute is vital, preparing them for a long and fulfilling future career as successful dance practitioners." White and Givan added.

The degree will couple sport science and dance training and is poised to produce well-rounded, successful dance practitioners prepared for long and fulfilling careers.

Contemporary dancers at The Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and Television

Mark Langley, Principal of The SI, said: “Having White & Givan as artists in residence creates an extraordinary environment where practicing artists and students evolve together.

“Our students won't just learn about the profession – they'll be immersed in it, working alongside industry specialists, performing in professional venues, and developing their craft through a carefully structured progression from core techniques to professional practice.

"The Scottish Institute was created by professionals to educate the next generation of professionals, and this new BA (Hons) Contemporary Dance program exemplifies that mission.”

The Scottish Institute is Scotland’s only fully CDMT accredited performing arts institution, also holding accreditations from Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), Council of Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) and Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance (ISTD).