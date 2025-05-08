NCE Switchgear acquires Gresham Power Electronics in strategic expansion

Acquisition strengthens NCE Switchgear’s position in defence technology, broadening its portfolio with Gresham’s advanced power electronics and integrated solutions.

NCE Switchgear, a leading manufacturer of bespoke electrical switchgear, today announced the acquisition of Gresham Power Electronics, a provider of advanced defence-related technologies and integrated solutions. This move is a key milestone in NCE Switchgear’s ongoing growth strategy and further reinforces its capabilities across defence and aerospace sectors.

Gresham Power Electronics brings to NCE a robust portfolio of defence-related technologies, including naval power electronic and control products, UPS, DC Systems, frequency converters, inverters and rectifiers. This comprehensive suite of capabilities strategically positions Gresham to support mission-driven defence electronics applications globally.

“We are delighted to welcome Gresham Power into the NCE Switchgear family,” said John Kirkwood, Managing Director of NCE Switchgear. “This acquisition expands our capabilities in defence electronics and is a key part of our strategic growth. By combining Gresham’s advanced power technologies with our bespoke switchgear expertise, we will be able to deliver more comprehensive solutions to our customers.”

“Everyone at Gresham Power Electronics is thrilled to have become part of the NCE Switchgear group”, said Alison Smithson, of Gresham Power Electronics. “We are proud of our expertise and the products, bespoke solutions and support we offer, and know that now, as part of NCE Switchgear, we will be able to expand and develop these to the benefit of our customers in the UK and around the world. It is an exciting time.”

Meg Curran, Operations Manager at NCE Switchgear, added: “It’s a really exciting time to be part of NCE Switchgear, especially in our 40th year of business. Our team work incredibly hard to keep growing, adapting, and delivering over the years. This acquisition is a testament to that dedication and a fantastic step forward in our journey. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited about what lies ahead.”

There are no immediate changes to branding or operations; Gresham Power will continue to operate as normal, with continuity for employees, customers, and partners.

The sale was managed by administrators from restructuring and turnaround firm Leonard Curtis.

