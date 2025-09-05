National jeweller invests £1.3M in major refurbishment of Glasgow store, doubling its size

Family-owned national diamond, jewellery and watch retailer, Beaverbrooks, is doubling the size of its Glasgow Fort store with a £1.3m investment.

Building on its 21-year presence in the area, Beaverbrooks has made its largest investment of the year in the newly refurbished store, which is set to unveil its transformation when it reopens its doors on Friday 19th September.

Set across 3,700 sq. ft - upscaled from 1,827 sp. ft - Beaverbrooks Glasgow Fort offers diamonds, jewellery and Swiss watches, featuring dedicated shop-in-shop spaces for TAG Heuer and TUDOR, as well as Gucci. The store will also be home to the new Beaverbrooks worldwide exclusive TAG Heuer Aquaracer Solargraph, with a turquoise dial and diamond dot hour markers.

The retailer will showcase a carefully curated selection of diamonds and fine jewellery as part of its Beaverbrooks Diamonds and Weddings offering. The store will feature Beaverbrooks’ Essence, Dance and Once collections, and their exclusively cut Beyond Brilliance diamond collection, as well as a dedicated private diamond consultation area.

As a brand with 106 years of diamond and fine jewellery expertise, Beaverbrooks’ team of experts will be on hand to assist Glasgow shoppers as they explore exquisite designs from iconic brands, including Gucci, Sif Jakobs, BOSS and Vivienne Westwood.

Boasting 83 stores, including three Loupe boutiques and 23 dedicated luxury mono-brand watch boutiques across the UK, the national jeweller has continued to invest in its estate to curate the ultimate destination for diamonds, jewellery and luxury watches in the wider Glasgow area.

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director at Beaverbrooks, said: “We are pleased to continue to position our Glasgow Fort store as a destination for diamonds, jewellery and watches. Our commitment remains to provide exceptional levels of customer service, while showcasing our expertise and passion for diamonds, fine jewellery and watches.

“This investment into our Glasgow Fort store - which has doubled in size – marks our 8th refurbishment of the year, showcasing our commitment to future-proofing our estate.

“In addition to our store investments, we have continued to support charities and communities through the Beaverbrooks Charitable Trust, and we look forward to extending this support across Glasgow. Since the year 2000 we’ve reached a significant milestone of £25 million in donations to charitable causes and organisations from company profits. This is a milestone that I am incredibly proud of, and I am so grateful to our people over the years who have donated their time, money, and energy to charities all over the country, and to every customer who has made this milestone possible.”