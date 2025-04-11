National campaign to see young people’s poetry published in book

A national poetry campaign aimed at raising vital funds and increasing visibility for Scotland’s LGBTQ+ youth has announced that selected submissions will be published in a new book.

Now in its tenth year, Purple Friday invited young people across Scotland to take on the unique challenge of writing original poetry that rhymes with the word 'purple'.

Created by LGBT Youth Scotland, the “Nothing Rhymes with Purple” theme saw contributions from all over Scotland, with plans now in place to capture the best and publish them.

The project went beyond schools and youth groups capturing contributions from young people across the country, drawing entries from more than a dozen educational settings across the country.

Mhairi Crawford, Chief Executive of LGBT Youth Scotland, added: “Every poem submitted was a reminder of the creativity and courage of LGBTQ+ young people.

“Whether heartfelt, humorous or raw, they all carried the same powerful message, we are here, and our voices matter.

“I was so impressed by the response from young people across Scotland, who took the theme and made it their own, expressing pride, hope, and resilience in their own words. Purple Friday has always been about visibility, celebration and solidarity, and this year, that spirit came to life through poetry.

“We’re incredibly proud to be publishing the best of these works, not just as a record of this campaign, but as a lasting tribute to the voices shaping the future of our communities.

“In a world that doesn’t always listen, this is proof that when young people are given space to speak, they do so with extraordinary honesty and heart.”

The anthology is now being prepared for a limited print run, with the collection including selected entries alongside a specially commissioned poem by celebrated writer Andrés N Ordorica.

Andrés, a long-time collaborator with the charity, contributed a piece titled 28 Synonyms for Purple, which was shared across social media channels and has resonated with followers.

Andrés said: “In collaborating on this poetry project, I've been deeply moved by the raw talent and courage displayed by these young voices.

“Poetry has always been a sanctuary for those whose experiences exist at the margins, it gives voice to the voiceless and transforms individual stories into collective strength.

“'Nothing Rhymes with Purple' embodies this perfectly, these young poets have crafted something unprecedented, just as their identities and experiences cannot be confined to conventional rhythms.”

Support for the campaign was bolstered thanks to backing from Lauren Mayberry, lead singer of CHVRCHES, who used her platform to share the message with her followers.

For the charity, the true success of Purple Friday 2025 lies in the feelings it evoked, creating safe, creative spaces for young people to be visible, express themselves and know they are supported.

Plans are already underway for the charity’s next major campaign for Pride, with this year’s theme set to be “It’s Giving”, a nod to queer culture and a continuation of efforts to embed visibility in creative ways.

LGBT Youth Scotland is Scotland’s national charity for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Questioning and Intersex (LGBTQ+) young people aged 13-25.

LGBTQ+ young people face unique and additional barriers to realising their potential, and LGBT Youth Scotland collaborates with young people to remove those barriers, working with them individually and amplifying their collective voices to influence change.

For more information on LGBT Youth Scotland’s fundraising campaigns, visit www.lgbtyouth.org.uk/donate