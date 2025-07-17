Nathan flies the flag for Lanarkshire at national awards ceremony

A Lanarkshire student has received a national award recognising their skill in painting and decorating.

Nathan Alexander, who attends South Lanarkshire College, placed third in the Painting and Decorating Association’s (PDA) Apprentice of the Year contest after battling through two six-hour challenges designed to test precision, stamina and skill.

He was revealed as 3rd Junior at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by the PDA at Plaisterers’ Hall, London.

Nathan, who works for Robert Wilson & Son Painting Contractors Ltd in Glasgow, was among 16 top scorers from five regional heats across England, Scotland and Wales to make it through to the Grand Final in Doncaster.

Nathan Alexander receives an accolade at the PDA Premier Trophy Awards

He said: “The competition itself was a great experience and then to come to this amazing event and receive an award is a massive bonus.”

Both stages of the competition involve a six-hour challenge designed to test their precision, stamina and skill in scaling up, measuring out and precisely painting a complex design within the time given and were judged by Andrew Davis of the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (APCT) and Neil Ogilvie, Chief Executive of the PDA.

Neil Ogilvie said: “The PDA’s Apprentice of the Year competition is a demanding but ultimately rewarding experience for people learning the skills required for a career in colour.

“Apprentices are challenged to accurately scale up and precisely paint a complex design which tests their knowledge and skill in the craft, and we know they value the experience of both taking part in the competition and attending the awards ceremony in London.

“Nathan was a top scorer regionally and nationally, and I congratulate him wholeheartedly on the outstanding work that secured him third place in the Junior category of the PDA Apprentice of the Year 2025.”

The Apprentice of the Year competition was sponsored by Purdy, CITB and Johnstone’s Trade and winners received their awards at the PDA’s prestigious Premier Trophy Awards held at Plaisterers’ Hall in London.