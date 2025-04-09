Musselburgh optician teaches local nursery kids the importance of eye care
Amy Brolly, Optometrist Director at Specsavers Musselburgh, was invited to visit Links Nursery School to speak to pupils, after the store generously donated 50 high-vis jackets to the nursery, to be used when the children are out and about in the local area.
While visiting, Amy passed on her wisdom to the children, explaining what an optometrist does, using child friendly props to make her role more understandable and fun.
Amy also showed the youngsters some of the equipment used during an eye test including colour vision charts, 3D tests, and testing pictures, as well as some videos about what it looks like in the store, hoping to ease the fear some children may feel about going for an eye test.
The children got to try on glasses, feel contact lenses, and play with a model eye while Amy explained the various parts of the human eye, and why going for regular eye tests is so important.
Amy says: ‘It was a really interactive session that the pupils absolutely loved, and it was great to see them so engaged and interested.
‘For me, it was a chance to help familiarise young kids with the different elements of getting their eyesight tested, so that they’ll feel at ease when they visit the opticians. And of course, highlight how important regular eye tests are.’
A teacher at Links Nursery School, Emma, says: ‘The children had a fantastic experience during the Specsavers visit – learning so much and having fun in the process.
‘A few of the children had been to an optometrist before, so loved letting Amy know which props they recognised!
‘We’re incredibly grateful to Amy for taking the time to come into the nursery, and for the store’s kind donation of high-vis jackets, which help ensure the children’s safety when we go out for walks.’
