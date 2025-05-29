Muir Timber Systems delivers first kits to Dalgety Bay development

Muir Timber Systems has delivered the first timber kits to a new 37-home development in Dalgety Bay, Fife, marking an important milestone for the local regeneration project led by sister company Muir Homes.

The Swordfish Drive development is transforming a long-vacant brownfield site into a thriving new neighbourhood, with a mix of 26 three, four and five-bedroom homes for sale and 11 homes for affordable rent. Located less than a mile from Dalgety Bay train station and close to key amenities, the site is ideally positioned for modern family living.

As part of the partnership, Muir Timber Systems will supply and install external ground and first floor wall panels, loose site-fixed first floor I-joists, OSB crash decks, chipboard flooring, internal non-loadbearing partitions, loose site-erect roof trusses, door sets, and finishings.

The timber kits were manufactured at Muir Timber Systems’ state-of-the-art factory in nearby Inverkeithing. Built using responsibly sourced materials and powered in part by an on-site solar array, the facility reflects Muir’s commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Founded in 1975 to support Muir Construction and Muir Homes, Muir Timber Systems has since grown into a trusted supplier to contractors and housebuilders across Scotland, known for delivering high-quality timber solutions with a focus on sustainability and local expertise.

Gary Gray, General Manager at Muir Timber Systems, said: “While Muir Timber Systems now supports a wide range of developers across Scotland, working alongside our sister companies remains a core part of our identity. We’re proud to play a key role in delivering high-quality new homes right here in Dalgety Bay. This development contributes to local regeneration, highlighting the exceptional standards, sustainable materials, and skilled local craftsmanship that define our work.”