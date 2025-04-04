MSP makes park visit to help highlight Scottish Tourism Month

MSP Evelyn Tweed marked Scottish Tourism Month in March with a visit to a long-established family-run holiday park in her Stirling constituency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Tweed was welcomed at Keltie Bridge Caravan Park near Callander by its manager Natalie Turner and by Michael Buchanan of the Cambusmore Estate which owns the park.

The MSP was taken on a tour of the extensive grounds of Keltie Bridge which is this year marking the thirtieth anniversary of operating under its current name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park, with a top five-star grading from VisitScotland, is based in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and is just a short stroll from the popular Bracklinn waterfalls

Evelyn Tweed MSP (right) with Michael Buchanan of the Cambusmore Estate and park manager Natalie Turner

Ms Tweed heard that the park contains one of Scotland's longest neolithic burial grounds, and draws holiday guests from both sides of the Scottish border as well as from overseas.

There are well-spaced pitches for motorhomes and touring caravans as well as tents, and the park also has over 45 privately owned holiday caravans.

These, said Natalie Turner, provide holiday retreats for couples and families which don't deplete the area's housing stock or artificially inflate surrounding property prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Turner has managed the park for eight years, taking on the reins from her parents David and Aletha Wilson who first came to the park as managers in 2010.

Evelyn Tweed MSP (centre) with Michael Buchanan of the Cambusmore Estate and park manager Natalie Turner

Michael Buchanan, who is Chief of the Buchanan Clan, said his family had invested heavily in the park over the years in order to ensure it continued to provide the highest quality standards.

Recent developments, he told Ms Tweed, included a top-to-toe makeover of its amenity building so that touring guests can enjoy first-class shower, washing and toilet facilities.

Mr Buchanan said that Keltie Bridge Caravan Park was anticipating another busy year, and that Scottish parks were staging a good recovery from recent downturns in the tourism market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the traditional good value provided to families by park businesses had ensured the industry remained both resilient and competitive in all economic climates.

However, added Mr Buchanan, uncertainties did remain about the impact of the Westminster government's inheritance tax and the possibility of a tourism tax in Scotland.

Evelyn Tweed MSP said: "It was a real pleasure to visit Keltie Bridge Caravan Park as Convener of the Scottish Parliament Cross Party Group on Tourism during Scottish Tourism Month.

"It was great to see first-hand the outstanding contribution it makes to local tourism and our rural economy. Local businesses like this are the backbone of our visitor sector - offering warm welcomes and a deep-rooted commitment to tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s clear that Natalie and her team, along with the Cambusmore Estate, have created something very special here in the heart of the National Park.

"As we continue to recover and grow our tourism industry, sites like Keltie Bridge play a vital role in showcasing all that Scotland has to offer. I wish them the best of luck for a busy and successful tourist season," she added

According to a recent economic survey, said Mr Buchanan, the parks sector generates over £991 million in visitor spending each year in Scotland, and supports almost 18,500 FTE jobs.

There is more information on the website of Keltie Bridge Caravan Park, and the findings of the recent economic survey can be read at www.ukcca.org.uk