MSP celebrates Scottish tourism on visit to family's Berwickshire holiday park

MSP Rachael Hamilton flew the flag for Scotland's tourism industry when she visited a popular Borders holiday park during Scottish Tourism Month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Hamilton was the guest of Cockburnspath Holiday Park between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Dunbar, and set against a scenic backdrop of the Lammermuir Hills.

She was welcomed to the park by its manager Zoe Dixon and by the business owner Frank Maguire, both of whom accompanied the MSP on a tour of the extensive grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cockburnspath Holiday Park is one of fifteen parks – including two in Scotland – which comprise the Meridian Parks group, founded in 2009 by Frank's father, also named Frank.

Frank Maguire shows MSP Rachael Hamilton one of his park's holiday home interiors

Ms Hamilton, who represents the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire constituency, heard that the park offers a tranquil setting for families to own a holiday home in exclusive surroundings.

Mr Maguire said that his business had invested substantially in developing the grounds over the years, but always with careful regard to protecting its extensive wildlife and flora.

Ms Hamilton also inspected some of the luxury holiday homes available to buy on the park, and which start at under £20,000 for a fully equipped and furnished two-bedroom model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owning a park-based holiday caravan or lodge in rural Scotland, said Mr Maguire, did not deplete the area's local housing stock or artificially inflate surrounding property prices.

MSP Rachael Hamilton and business owner Frank Maguire in the grounds of Cockburnspath Holiday Park

Popular with buyers from both sides of the Scottish border, he said, the park appealed to lovers of the natural world and provided easy access to Edinburgh just under 40 miles away.

"We were delighted that Ms Hamilton was able to take time out to help us mark Scottish Tourism Month, and to learn more about our business and its future plans," said Mr Maguire.

“I know that many other businesses in the Borders area benefit from the spending of our guests, and which in turn supports the jobs they provide – and we are very proud of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are both opportunities and challenges facing parks, and we are encouraged by the enduring popularity of type of fresh air holidays we provide in stunning surroundings.

"Ms Hamilton's visit was also a valuable chance to make known some of our sector's current concerns which include inheritance tax and the possible imposition of a visitor levy," he added.

Speaking after her visit, MSP Rachael Hamilton said: "It was a pleasure to visit Cockburnspath Holiday Park during Scottish Tourism Month.

"Tourism is a key driver of the local economy in the Borders, and it was fantastic to see how this park not only attracts visitors but also directly supports local jobs and businesses in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to Zoe and Frank for taking the time to show me around the park and to share their insights into the challenges and opportunities the sector faces," said Ms Hamilton.

According to a recent economic survey, said Mr Maquire, the parks sector generates over £991 million in visitor spending each year in Scotland, and supports almost 18,500 FTE jobs.