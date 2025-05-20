Moores supports West Highland families with new community kitchen in Oban

Kitchen manufacturer Moores has partnered with housing and social enterprise, Link Group, and property developer, C~urb, to design and install a brand-new kitchen at Home Start Lorn’s headquarters in Oban, helping bring cooking skills and a sense of community to local families.

The new kitchen space, developed with input from all three partners, is intended to be more than just functional - it’s a safe, welcoming environment where families can learn to cook nutritious meals, budget effectively, and gain confidence in the kitchen.

David Rawle, Sales Director at Moores, said: “Moores have worked in partnership with Link and C~urb for many years. The positive impact this important initiative at the Home Start Headquarters in Oban will have in the community during challenging times is something we are very proud to be a part of.”

Home Start Lorn, part of the nationwide Home Start network, has supported families across the West Highlands since 1988. The organisation offers one-to-one support, friendship, and practical help to ensure children have a secure and happy start in life.

Hannah Gillies, Manager at Home Start Lorn, commented: “Meals often bring families and communities together. Thanks to this new kitchen, children and families will not only enjoy delicious home-cooked meals but also gain valuable skills to prepare affordable and nutritious food at home.”

Sarah Smith, Link Group’s Director of Communities, added: “Some families are struggling to put food on the table, so this new kitchen will make a real difference. Warm spaces, social connection and home-cooked meals are vital in helping those experiencing tough times.”

Colin Culross, Link Group’s Commercial Director and C~urb’s Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to work with Link and Moores on designing this fantastic kitchen, which will provide a safe and welcoming space for families to cook and enjoy meals together.”