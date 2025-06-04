Montrose veteran hails Sight Scotland Veterans’ Centre Without Walls event

Sight Scotland Veterans is set to host its first-ever ‘Centre Without Walls’ event in Montrose this June, offering local veterans with sight loss the chance to explore the wide-ranging support the charity has to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special one-day gathering will showcase the many ways Sight Scotland Veterans supports veterans around Scotland throughout the year. From the digital hub and financial wellbeing service to the information line, accessible technology, and sports and partnership programmes, there’s something for everyone. Practical advice on daily living and mobility will also be on offer.

Attendees will also be invited to take part in a variety of inclusive activities such as archery, boccia, curling, and quizzes, designed to be both fun and accessible for those with sight loss. The day is also a chance to meet others facing similar challenges, with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Grant Gordon, a 95-year-old veteran from Montrose who lives with macular degeneration, has thanked Sight Scotland Veterans for holding events like this in Montrose.

John Grant Gordon, a 95-year-old veteran from Montrose

John attended a Sight Scotland Veterans’ activity day held in Montrose last year and has been amazed by the support he has received ever since.

He explains: “I first came along to the Sight Scotland Veterans activity day in Montrose last year to find out more about what the charity does. I wasn’t expecting it to have such a big impact, but I had a fantastic day. The atmosphere was so warm and welcoming, I was amazed to see just how much support is out there for veterans like me.

“Since then, I’ve become a regular on the charity’s digital hub calls on a Friday. I join in with the quizzes, enjoy a good laugh, and chat with other veterans from across the country. It’s made a huge difference to me, helping me feel less isolated and giving me something to look forward to each week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John continues: “Being supported by Sight Scotland Veterans has helped me feel connected again. When you develop sight loss, it’s easy to feel cut off, your confidence takes a knock, and you don’t always know where to turn. But the charity has helped me find a real sense of community.

“It’s great the charity is supporting veterans not just in the big cities, but right here in Montrose too. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming Centre Without Walls event. I can’t wait to take part in all the activities and meet more local veterans. It means so much to have something like this happening on our doorstep – it shows we’re not alone, and that there’s support available when you need it most.”

Jason Duncan, Sight Scotland Veterans’ Community Lead, explains: “Our Centre Without Walls event is all about reaching veterans in their own communities. We know that not everyone can easily travel to our main locations, so bringing a flavour of our centres to Montrose means we can show people exactly what’s available to them right where they are.

“We know that veterans can sometimes feel quite cut off when your sight starts to go. Knowing there are other people going through the same thing, and that there’s support out there, is incredibly important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not just putting on a fun day, we’re building connections, breaking down barriers, and showing veterans that they’re not alone. This is a chance for people in the Angus area to enjoy themselves, try something new, and see just how much support is available.”

Sight Scotland Veterans’ Centre Without Walls will take place on Wednesday, 18 June at Montrose Steeple Hall starting at 10am. Veterans, along with their friends and family, are warmly invited to attend. You can either contact the charity in advance via its information line on 0800 035 6409 or simply come along on the day.