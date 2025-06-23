Monifieth care home hosts free monthly community cafe

Staff and residents at South Grange care home in Monifieth have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free monthly community cafe.

Taking place every last Tuesday of the month from 11am residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Catherine Lappin, said: “Our Community Café allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

