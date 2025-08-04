Monifieth care home colleagues scoop coveted awards
Sam McLean, Head of Maintenance at South Grange care home has also been crowned Maintenance Champion of the year for the North East & Scotland Division.
The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.
Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and both Catherine and Sam are over the moon to have been named the winners for the North East & Scotland Division beating hundreds of other nominees.
As the winners for North East & Scotland Division, Catherine and Sam are through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.
Gill Conway, Senior Activity Coordinator said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Catherine and Sam. We are so proud of them both. They both deserve the recognition for all of their hard work they put into South Grange”
