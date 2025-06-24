Monifieth care home brings community together at community cafe

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 16:56 BST
Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at South Grange to enjoy a community cafe that was held in the home’s café area on June 24.

The activities team at South Grange served a selection of delicious cakes especially prepared by the home’s hospitality team including an assortment of cream cakes, tarts and some sweet pastries which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Guests included friends and family of residents, staff at the home and the volunteers from Cycling Without Age Monifieth who kindly offer their time to the home each Friday afternoon and take residents out on the trishaws around the streets of Monifieth. We also invited along our beloved therapet - Korky and owner Sandy, even Korky got to enjoy a biscuit with everyone!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Resident Sheila said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the morning surrounded by lots of great people and the conversations were flowing. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

BHCplaceholder image
BHC

Catherine, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at South Grange are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.”

South Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides nursing care, dementia care and YPD unit for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice