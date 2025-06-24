Monifieth care home brings community together at community cafe
The activities team at South Grange served a selection of delicious cakes especially prepared by the home’s hospitality team including an assortment of cream cakes, tarts and some sweet pastries which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.
Guests included friends and family of residents, staff at the home and the volunteers from Cycling Without Age Monifieth who kindly offer their time to the home each Friday afternoon and take residents out on the trishaws around the streets of Monifieth. We also invited along our beloved therapet - Korky and owner Sandy, even Korky got to enjoy a biscuit with everyone!
Resident Sheila said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the morning surrounded by lots of great people and the conversations were flowing. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Catherine, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at South Grange are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.”
South Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides nursing care, dementia care and YPD unit for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.