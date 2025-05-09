MKY Fabrication and Engineering services going for growth

Owner of the business, Mike Heron explained, “Our business is built on a foundation of quality, reliability, and rapid response. Unlike many competitors, we offer both light and heavy fabrications, coded welding, precision machining, and mechanical fitter services, all under one roof. Our ability to provide 24-hour breakdown maintenance ensures that our clients experience minimal downtime, keeping their operations running smoothly.

“What truly sets us apart is our rapid growth and commitment to excellence. In just over two years, we have expanded our premises to meet increasing customer demand, demonstrating our ability to scale and adapt. Securing ISO9001 certification highlights our dedication to high standards and continuous improvement.

“Additionally, we are committed to supporting the next generation of skilled engineers. With a growing team that includes two apprentices, we invest in talent development while maintaining a highly skilled workforce. By combining expert craftsmanship, fast turnaround times, and a customer-focused approach, we deliver high-quality solutions that our competitors struggle to match.”

The business has grown rapidly since starting just over two years ago.They have just recently expanded their premises by taking on the property next door, which will support their business growth plans, allow them to meet customer demand and scale up production.They have also recently secured ISO9001 certification and support job creation, with five members of staff, two of which are apprentices.

Karen Cassells, the Business Gateway Fife Adviser who has supported the company, said, “When the business started, Mike received the Start Up Grant to purchase additional welding equipment. Forthcoming support through Specialist Business Advice will focus on developing their digital marketing. We are also looking at the SME Development Grant to upskill staff in coded welding, which will enable the business to take on further contracts with this requirement.”

Whether thinking of starting a business or looking to grow or sustain an existing business, contact Business Gateway Fife on 01592 858333 for a variety of advice and support or visit www.bgateway.com/fife